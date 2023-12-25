WATCH: Luke Donald polishes and presents Team Europe’s Ryder Cup trophies in his Christmas wishes

Luke Donald is certainly in the holiday spirit as he celebrated Christmas with Ryder Cup Europe. Ryder Cup Europe posted a special video on social media of their captain, Luke Donald, who led the European team to victory this year at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Donald's impressive performance and leadership skills in 2023 led to him being chosen as captain for the 2025 edition which will be held on the US Team's home ground in Bethpage. For now, however, Donald features in the Ryder Cup Europe's X (formerly Twitter) Christmas post, where he can be seen shining all the Ryder Cup trophies.

Donald also said at the end:

"Merry Christmas from everyone at Ryder Cup Europe and a happy two more years."

Expand Tweet

The 'happy two more years' might be a reference to the fact that this will be Luke Donald's second consecutive Ryder Cup captaincy and that after 2023, he will stay on as captain for 'two more years' till 2025.

Luke Donald renamed as captain of European Ryder Cup team after spectacular victory in 2023 edition

Luke Donald's captaincy at the 2023 Cup impressed many, including his own team members. Donald led a team that was a mixture of rookies and experts, bringing them all together at the right moment. This allowed Team Europe to claim victory over Team USA with a score of 16.5 - 11.5.

The likes of Rory McIlroy and others also expressed their gratitude for Donald and said that they would love to see him hold onto the captain's position. Soon after, it was announced that Donald would remain the captain for the next edition of the Ryder Cup as well.

Speaking about the experience of being named captain again, Donald said via RyderCup.com:

“I’m delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again. Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands – this is one of these moments."

Donald will target a win once again in 2025, although it will be substantially harder since they will be playing away from home.

“The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be Captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European Captain to win back-to-back is exciting," Donald added.

Luke Donald displayed his calm and meticulous behavior at the 2023 Ryder Cup and the European team will believe that their win can be replicated at the 2025 edition.