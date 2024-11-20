WATCH: Lydia Ko brings her dog Kai along for the CME Group Tour Championship presser

On Tuesday, November 19, Lydia Ko addressed the journalists at the CME Group Tour Championship. She also brought her dog, Kai, which resulted in a light-hearted moment at the presser.

Ko is in Naples, Florida, this week for the CME Group Tour Championship, scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 21, to Sunday, November 24, at the Tiburón Golf Club.

Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) where Lydia Ko first introduces Kai and then says that she would translate him today. Here's the clip:

"It's been a special year" - Lydia Ko reflects on her successful year

During the pre-event press conference of the CME Group Tour Championship, Lydia Ko reflected on her 2024 season.

"Yeah, going into the year I knew that the Olympics was probably going to have the biggest star in my schedule," she said. "No, I started the season off with a bang winning the HGV Tournament of Champions at my home club at Lake Nona.

"Then I struggled from spring leading up into summer. I don't think there was a lot of expectations going into the Olympics just because I hadn't had many Top 10s going into that event," she added.

The Kiwi star further stated that the CPKC Women's Open win gave her a lot of confidence that resulted in her three wins including the Olympics.

"It's been a special year," he added. Adopted this handsome man at the Mizuho in New York, so it's been awesome. To be able to share these moments with my family and my team has honestly been a fairytale of a season."

Ko made 17 cuts in nineteen starts this season and registered nine top-ten finishes. She won three titles and also claimed the gold at the Paris Olympics, her third medal at the event.

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's performance this season:

The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T14

BMW Ladies Championship: T12

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: 1

AIG Women's Open: 1

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open: 9

CPKC Women's Open: T8

The Amundi Evian Championship: T39

Dow Championship: T27

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T46

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: CUT

Mizuho Americas Open: CUT

Cognizant Founders Cup: T35

The Chevron Championship: T17

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T18

Ford Championship presented by KCC: T13

Blue Bay LPGA: T4

HSBC Women's World Championship: T34

LPGA Drive On Championship: 2

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 1

