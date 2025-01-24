Watch: Man replicates Tiger Woods' iconic fist pump after sinking full-court putt for a Porsche

A man celebrated his amazing full-court putt for a Porsche in iconic Tiger Woods style. During Nebraska's basketball game on Wednesday, one fan participated in the full-court putt challenge to win the Porsche.

He completed the challenge and celebrated it with Tiger Woods' iconic fist-pump celebration. Coincidentally, the man was donning a red T-shirt, adding more Tiger-like energy to the moment.

NUCLR Golf shared the video of the man and his celebration in Woods' style on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with the caption:

"This man drained a full court putt for a Porsche and finished it off with a huge Tiger fist pump"

Tiger Woods is best known for his iconic fist-pump celebration. One of his most memorable moments was during the 2001 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The legendary American golfer made an incredible 60-foot putt and followed it up with an epic fist pump. NBC commentator Gary Koch famously called it "better than most."

Check out Tiger Woods' incredible celebration below:

It is important to note that Tiger Woods won the Players Championship in 2001. He played four rounds of 72, 69, 66, and 67 to register a one-stroke win over Vijay Singh at the tournament.

Throughout his career, Woods has won over 100 professional tournaments. However, he has had to limit his outings on the greens recently due to several injuries and surgeries.

Tiger Woods' team to play next week in TGL

Tiger Woods has introduced a new, innovative golf series called TGL. The series officially started its inaugural season on January 7. Next week, Tiger Woods' team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, will compete against Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club.

The series features six teams of four players each, although only three players compete in a match. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club made its debut in TGL on January 14 against Los Angeles Golf Club. However, they struggled during the match and lost by 12-1.

During the press conference on January 14, Tiger Woods shared his experience about participating in the event and said (via ASAP Sports):

"This is unique. This is something that golf has never seen before. To have an arena like this and to be able to go out there with great guys, entertain everyone, just have fun. The new tech with -- I know my family were blown away of the enormity of the space, and then on top of that, the rotating green. It's really neat, and it was intimate. I think that's one of the cool things about it. It's about entertaining. We had a laugh," he said.

The TGL's next game will take place on Monday, January 27.

