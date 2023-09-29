Watch: Massive crowd race to the first tee at Marco Simone for 2023 Ryder Cup start

Rome is engulfed with the colours of the Ryder Cup as the European and American team players arrive at the venue to compete in the biennial event.

The 2023 Ryder Cup starts at the renowned Marco Simone Golf Club on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:35 am BST. As the doors to enter the venue opened on Friday morning, a massive crowd of fans raced to enter the golf course.

The Ryder Cup shared a video of the people running for the first tee-off of the prestigious tournament. They shared the clip on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"The race to the first tee."

Here's the video:

The foursomes match of the Ryder Cup will start at 7:35 am BST, with Jon Rahm teeing off with Tyrrell Hatton against American team members Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

Here're the Friday foursome pairings and tee times:

7.35am - Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns

7.50am - Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg v Max Homa/Brian Harman

8.05 am - Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa

8.20 am - Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

"It’s a different crowd that comes to Ryder Cups"- Padraig Harrington talks about Ryder Cup crowd

The Ryder Cup attracts a massive crowd whether it's held in Europe or America as fans come to cheer for the home team.

However, sometimes the underwhelming performance of players become a source of criticism from fans to relatives and friends, and applauding escalates to heckling.

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington recently opened up about the disgusting crowd act at the Ryder Cup. In his recent interview, the golfer spoke about his grave fear of crowds due to their behaviour at the biennial competition.

“Let’s face it, it’s a different crowd that comes to Ryder Cups than all other golf events,” Harrington said in his interview with The Telegraph.

“They are a sport crowd, an event crowd, in high spirits. It’s got that big and that patriotic. This was probably always going to happen, but they do have to try something. It’s usually in good jest, but it can get ugly.”

Here're the team members of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy (European Points List)

Jon Rahm (European Points List)

Robert MacIntyre (European Points List)

Viktor Hovland (World Points List)

Tyrrell Hatton (World Points List)

Matt Fitzpatrick (World Point List)

Tommy Fleetwood (Captain's pick)

Sepp Straka (Captain's pick)

Justin Rose (Captain's pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain's pick)

Nicolai Højgaard (Captain's pick)

Ludwig Aberg (Captain's pick)

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler (USA Points List)

Wyndham Clarke (USA Points List)

Brian Harman (USA Points List)

Patrick Cantlay (USA Points List)

Max Homa (USA Points List)

Xander Schauffele (USA Points List)

Sam Burns (Captain's pick)

Rickie Fowler (Captain's pick)

Brooks Koepka (Captain's pick)

Collin Morikawa (Captain's pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain's pick)

Justin Thomas (Captain's pick)