WATCH: Masters 2024 star Max Homa scores a stunning birdie at RBC Heritage 

Max Homa reported the best finish of his career in the Majors last week when he finished T3 at the Masters. Although he has not fared as well so far at the 2024 RBC, Homa has not ceased to amaze with his skills.

The quality of his work chipping the ball was evident on the 11th hole of the second round, where Max Homa made a spectacular birdie. The event was broadcast live and posted on the PGA Tour's social media profiles.

The post reached more than 34,000 views in less than 30 minutes (considering only the X account, formerly Twitter). The footage shows Max Homa executing a wedge shot from the front green rough, 56 feet from the hole. The shot was so precise that it hit the pin directly and went cleanly into the hole.

That was the fourth birdie of the day for Max Homa, who temporarily reached the score of 4 under for both the round and the overall tournament. This changed in the next two holes, where he made consecutive bogeys.

A glimpse of Max Homa's performance at the 2024 RBC Heritage

Max Homa had an up-and-down performance during the first round of the RBC Heritage. He started with par on the 1st, birdie on the 2nd and bogey on the 3rd. After making par on the 4th, he made double bogey on the 5th, but recovered by making par on the 6th and 8th and birdies on the 7th and 9th, to make the turn at even par.

The back nine was no different, Homa started with par on the 10th and bogey on the 11th. He then parred the next two holes, got back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th, and came out with par - bogey - par on the last three holes. His score for the round was even par.

The start of the second round was much better, as Homa birdied the first three holes. He then parred seven consecutive holes until his spectacular birdie on the 11th. Unfortunately for him, he got consecutive bogeys on the 12th and 13th, which put him behind again on the leaderboard.

Homa made par on the 14th and has four holes left to play. His current score is 2 under and he is nine strokes behind current leaders Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa and JT Poston.