WATCH: Matt Fitzpatrick in stunning form as he scores 5-under in his last 4 holes 

Matt Fitzpatrick has ignited the 2023 Ryder Cup with a remarkable surge, scoring 5-under in his last four holes.

Entering the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Fitzpatrick carried the weight of a 0-5 record in previous Ryder Cups.

His past appearances in 2016 and 2021 yielded no victories, as Europe faced defeat as the visiting team. Furthermore, Fitzpatrick had never participated in the four-ball format, adding to the pressure of his performance.

On this occasion, the narrative began to change as Fitzpatrick teamed up with the seasoned Rory McIlroy to face Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the anchor four-ball match.

After the first hole ended in a tie with pars, Fitzpatrick embarked on an extraordinary run, recording six-under over the next five holes. The highlight of this sensational stretch was an eagle on the 276-yard, par-4 fifth hole. Fitzpatrick's booming drive found the green, and he deftly sank a 12-footer.

The momentum continued to swing in favor of Fitzpatrick and McIlroy as their opponents faced challenges. Schauffele's missed three-footer at the sixth hole further solidified the European pair's dominance.

Fitzpatrick's exceptional putting skills came to the forefront as he drained putts from a total of 60 feet. These clutch performances allowed him and McIlroy to build a substantial 4-up lead after five holes against Morikawa and Schauffele.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy defeat Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe celebrate on the tenth green during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy clinched victory over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele with a commanding 5&3 triumph.

The anchor match reached its thrilling conclusion with Rory McIlroy's exquisite approach shot on the 15th hole, sealing the deal.

Despite Schauffele's valiant effort with a long birdie attempt, the ball failed to find the cup, confirming the inevitable outcome.

With this electrifying victory, Team Europe (5.5) continues to surge ahead of the USA (0.5) in the 2023 Ryder Cup.