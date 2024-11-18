WATCH: Matt Wallace and caddie walk away after golfer causes damage to the fairway at the DP World Tour Championship

Matt Wallace and his caddie walked away from the greens after Wallace caused damage at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. The English golfer played at the recently concluded European Tour event but had a tough time during the final round on Sunday, November 17.

During the final round, after hitting a shot, Matt Wallace struck the greens with his club in frustration and then walked off with his caddie.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Although Matt Wallace struggled at the DP World Tour Championship, he has delivered some impressive performances this season on the circuit. Earlier this year, he won the 2024 Omega European Masters, breaking his six-year winless streak on the circuit.

Some of Wallace's notable finishes this year on the DP World Tour include eighth at the Betfred British Masters, T12 at the BMW PGA Championship, and T3 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

A look into Matt Wallace's performance at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship

The season-ending European Tour event began with its first round on November 14 in Dubai. The tournament, featuring the field of the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai list, was held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the Earth Course.

Matt Wallace started off well in the opening round. He shot two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and carded four birdies and a double bogey on the back nine. His double bogey on the 17th hole caused him to settle for a total of 3-under 69 in the first round.

However, after a decent start, Wallace had some difficult moments on the greens in the second round. He shot two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a 2-under 70.

In the third round, he started on a promising note with an eagle on the second hole and then made a birdie on the seventh before a bogey on the ninth. However, he also made a double bogey on the back nine along with two birdies, delivering a round of 2-under 70.

He started the final round with a bogey on the very first hole and then hit another bogey on the third hole. However, after a rough start, he shot two birdies on the eighth and ninth holes and got back into the game.

He added two more birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and then recorded two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for a 1-under 71. After the final round, he slipped down two spots on the leaderboard and tied for 11th.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour event in Dubai by registering an easy two-shot win over Rasmus Højgaard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback