Watch: Matteo Manassero recreates Tiger Woods’ iconic hole 16 putt from the 2005 Masters at the Mauritius Open

Matteo Manassero replicated an incredible Tiger Woods-like chip shot during the opening round of the Mauritius Open on Thursday, December 14. This shot occurred on the 15th hole, reminiscent of Tiger Woods' iconic chip at the 2005 Masters.

In the first round, Manassero carded a 5-under 67, securing an eighth-place finish, trailing by five strokes. His round included five birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle.

The former golfing prodigy from Italy entered the 15th hole at 3-under, and his third shot landed just near the green. From there, he hit on the left side of the hole. The ball stopped, spun, and then resumed moving toward the cup, resulting in a birdie.

The 30-year-old Italian's shot had a striking resemblance to what Woods did on the 16th hole of the 2005 Masters, where he also made a birdie after a sideways chip. Woods' shot is considered one of the greatest in golf history and has been widely celebrated on social media.

How did Matteo Manassero perform in the second round of the Mauritius Open?

Matteo Manassero had a forgettable second round at the Mauritius Open as he carded 5-over 77 on Friday, 10 more than his first-round score. He has aggregated at an even par after 36 holes. His second round consisted of just two birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. The projected cut line is 1-under at the moment. Manassero might just miss making it to the weekend if the cut line remains the same.

Sebastian Soderberg shot 65 on the second day and was at 10-under after two rounds. The first-round leader, Antoine Rozner, is yet to tee off his second round.

Here's the Mauritius Open leaderboard so far:

1. Sebastian Söderberg: -10

2. Antoine Rozner: -9

T3. Paul Waring: -8

T3. Daniel Brown: -8

T3. Pieter Moolman: -8

T6. Wilco Nienaber: -7

T6. Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T6. Pedro Figueiredo: -7

T6. Lyle Rowe: -7

T10. Lars Van Meijel: -6

T10. Joakim Lagergren: -6

T10. Brandon Stone: -6

T10. Jacques P De Villiers: -6

T14. Louis De Jager: -5

T14. Bradley Bawden: -5

T14. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen: -5

T14. Jaco Prinsloo: -5

T14. Angel Ayora: -5

T14. Darren Fichardt: -5

T14. Jayden Schaper: -5

T14. Dan Erickson: -5

T14. Marcel Siem: -5

T14. Santiago Tarrio: -5

T14. Jeff Winther: -5

T14. Dylan Naidoo: -5

T14. Laurie Canter: -5

T27. Oliver Bekker: -4

T27. Guido Migliozzi: -4

T27. Casey Jarvis: -4

T27. Anthony Michael: -4

T27. Kristian Krogh Johannessen: -4

T27. Marcel Schneider: -4

T27. Toto Thimba Jr.: -4

T34. Steven Brown: -3

T34. Rupert Kaminski: -3

T34. Chase Hanna: -3

T34. Jake Redman: -3

T34. Tom Vaillant: -3

T34. Daniel Van Tonder: -3

T34. Haydn Porteous: -3

T34. Søren Broholt Lind: -3

T34. Oliver Farr: -3

T34. Matthew Southgate: -3

T34. Renato Paratore: -3

T34. Ryan Van Velzen: -3

T34. John Catlin: -3

T34. Keenan Davidse: -3

T48. Deon Germishuys: -2

T48. Alexander Levy: -2

T48. Andrew Johnston: -2

T48. Sam Bairstow: -2

T48. Andrew Martin: -2

T48. Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen: -2

T48. Kazuki Higa: -2

T48. Matthew Baldwin: -2