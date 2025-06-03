WATCH: Max Homa carries his own bag at US Open 2025 qualifying after split with newly-appointed caddie

Max Homa competed in the US Open final qualifier on Monday, June 2, at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio. However, the PGA Tour player wasn't accompanied by a caddie at the event.

Max Homa ended his partnership with Caddie Bill Harke after just two months, as per Golf Channel. There has been no official confirmation by Homa or Harke on the issue. Homa's longtime caddie was Joe Greiner, with whom he parted in April 2025 before the Masters Tournament. He then hired Harke as his new caddie.

Homa played 36 holes in Ohio and carried his own bag. The US Open shared a clip of him carrying his bag and wrote:

"This is what Golf's Longest Day is all about! 6x @PGATOUR winner Max Homa out here grinding 36 holes with his own bag on his back in an effort to play in his sixth-consecutive U.S. Open."

Homa refused to divulge his caddie situation at the post-event press conference. He said (via Golf Channel):

"I'm much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie. I'm good. Just hoofed it 36. As for the golf? It's going to probably be heartbreaking, but it's all right. I haven’t carried my bag 36 holes in a while so I’m a little tired."

Homa failed to qualify for the US Open. He scored 69 and 70 in the two rounds, finishing with a score of 5-under. He entered the playoffs with Cameron Young, Chase Johnson, Eric Cole, and Rickie Fowler for one spot. Young clinched the spot, while Homa missed out on the alternate spot, too.

The remaining five qualifiers from the event were Erik Van Rooyen, Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Justin Lower, and Harrison Ott.

A look at Max Homa's performance in 2025

Max Homa has had an underwhelming 2025 season so far. He has competed in 13 events on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in seven of them, but he has failed to register a top-10 finish in his 13 starts.

He has only one top-25 finish this season, which came at the Masters, where he tied for 12th. His other notable performances include a T26 at the Sentry and a T30 finish at the Truist Championship.

Let's take a look at Max Homa's performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments:

The Sentry : T26 (273, -19)

: T26 (273, -19) Farmers Insurance Open : Withdrawn (141, +9)

: Withdrawn (141, +9) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53 (282, -6)

: T53 (282, -6) WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut (145, +3)

: Missed Cut (145, +3) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (151, +7)

: Missed Cut (151, +7) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Missed Cut (151, +7)

: Missed Cut (151, +7) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (150, +6)

: Missed Cut (150, +6) Valero Texas Open : Missed Cut (147, +3)

: Missed Cut (147, +3) Masters Tournament : T12 (284, -4)

: T12 (284, -4) RBC Heritage : 70 (286, +2)

: 70 (286, +2) Truist Championship : T30 (275, -5)

: T30 (275, -5) PGA Championship : T60 (290, +6)

: T60 (290, +6) The Memorial Tournament: T51 (299, +11)

2024–25 DP World Tournaments

Nedbank Golf Challenge: T14 (288, E)

