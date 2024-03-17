Watch: Max Homa fires his shot straight at spectators and nearly hits them on the head at TPC Sawgrass

Max Homa is currently competing in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. During the four days of the event, the American professional golfer showed a lackluster performance.

Moreover, Homa was involved in an incident where he hit a spectator with a ball while taking a shot at TPC Sawgrass, an occurrence captured in a widely circulated video. As Homa took a straight iron shot, the ball apparently struck an individual, which was accompanied by audible screams.

Golf Stat Pro Lou Stagner took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared:

In the above clip, a few fans were observed close to the six-time PGA Tour champion as the golfer executed his shot during the third round of The Players Championship. This resulted in the ball apparently hitting one of the fans straight on the head.

However, while the post claimed that Homa's shot had struck someone, subsequent clarifications on the same platform from various sources, including fans, revealed that the ball did not hit a person. Instead, it struck a tree located just above the fan's head; which means that everyone on the golf course was safe.

How did Max Homa perform at The Players Championship?

Max Homa kicked off his opening round at The Players Championship on a solid footing, securing seven birdies and conceding three bogeys, finishing the day at four under par.

However, the 33-year-old golfer faced a challenging second round, managing four birdies but suffering four bogeys and one triple bogey, concluding the round with a score of 3 over par.

Homa's performance on the third day took another downturn. Despite starting strong with consecutive birdies on holes 1 and 2, he immediately faced consecutive bogeys on holes 4 and 5. Moreover, a quintuple bogey on the par-4 14th hole significantly affected his game.

Overall, Homa completed the third round with six birdies, three bogeys and one quintuple bogey, closing the round at 2 over par.

As the fourth round continues, Max Homa has already completed his round, achieving five birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. This performance led the golfer to finish the fourth day with a score of one over par. Consequently, he concluded The Players Championship at even par.