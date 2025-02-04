WATCH: Max Homa gets the cutest injury while training at home

Max Homa was at home practicing his swing with his young son. While taking some practice swings, the American golfer followed through on his form while his son's backswing nailed Homa in the leg.

The golfer winced in pain and walked away with a limp but a huge smile on his face. The club was designed for children, so it's not as if he got hit with the hard clubhead of a wedge, but it still caused some pain.

He said:

"Ouch! The noise is haunting. Gosh, he hit me so square."

It doesn't look like Homa will have to miss any time for a home incident, as he appears to be just fine. However, if Homa has a leg injury sometime in the next few days, this may be the culprit.

He's not the only golfer to get hurt at home recently. Scottie Scheffler, who did have to miss time with his injury, got hurt at home on Christmas Day but is back playing tournaments now.

The World No. 1 cut his hand while rolling ravioli with a wine glass. He had to have surgery, and Homa will likely have avoided any medical issues from being hit by his son's golf club.

Max Homa discusses equipment change for 2025

Max Homa has new equipment for the 2025 season. He had his choice of equipment brands for his gear, but he opted to partner with Cobra/Puma. It's the same brand Rickie Fowler works with.

Max Homa discussed his gear change (Image via Imagn)

Homa said there were "a lot of reasons" that he made the switch. He said via Golf WRX:

"Playing the golf ball I was playing – so, playing the (Titleist) Pro V1x – that’s a big change. The golf ball is more than all of the clubs. I mean, you gotta make sure every club works with that ball. At least I knew I could keep my ball, that was a big part of it."

He went on to say he was most concerned about switching irons, but he really liked the irons that Cobra had for him. They're 3D-printed, which he likes as well. He added:

"The first time we hit, I told Schomin they felt really good, and they were performing good, the numbers were great, all that was good. But I was just like – it was kind of a throwaway comment – that it was just going to take me a minute to get used to the topline because it’s a lot thicker than the ones I had used for 20-some years."

Eventually, Cobra came out with thinner toplines just to help Max Homa adjust to his new clubs. That was what he'd been looking for, and they went out of their way to help alleviate his main concern.

