WATCH: Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick test the much-anticipated PGA Tour game ahead of its release

Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick tested the much-anticipated PGA Tour game ahead of its release. PGA Tour 2k25 is the new PGA Tour gameplay of this year and it has several features like creating your player, challenging friends, using Evoswing, and more. Recently, golfers Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick took a test drive at the game.

The Skratch’s X page shared a video of Homa and Fitzpatrick joining Daniel Rapaport in playing the game for the first time and the three of them shared their reviews. Homa said:

“The animation is awesome. The obscenities are fewer.”

Homa also talked about his first shot on the video. He said:

“I landed on the…it was a front left pin. I landed on the front of the green and spun it back off the front…tons of boos and then i was really nervous because it's kind of a touchy chip…I fortunately hit it close and kicked it in.”

The post was shared on X with a caption, that read:

“Game on. 🎮 @Daniel_Rapaport joins cover stars @MaxHoma and @MattFitz94 to get a first look at the new @PGATOUR2K game ahead of its February 28th release.”

Coming to the on-course updates, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick skipped the Mexico Open this week. Homa last appeared at the Genesis Invitational, where he missed the cut line after shooting 76 and 75. Fitzpatrick also appeared at the Genesis Invitational last time and finished at T49 with a score of 5 over 293.

Exploring more about the upcoming PGA Tour game

The EA Sports PGA Tour was first introduced in 2023 and several features needed improvements in that model. According to SI, the EvoSwing might be difficult to control but it caters to a better experience for the gamers and has a detailed control system. Also, the swing gives a more fun experience than a perfect one.

The "My Player" feature allows gamers to select their choice of player and “Archetypes” and “Skills” were two aspects that were added to the My Player feature in 2023. This year, the players can even change their height and weight along with choosing a variety of clubs and outfits as players earn more in the animated world. The TGL hoodies were also added.

There's a mode called the My Career mode in the game that allows somebody to choose where they want to start career-wise in the game. The choices are Q School, the Korn Ferry Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, or the PGA Tour. Also, the virtual world allows participants to play at the majors to experience the iconic environment of the most important PGA Tour events.

Dynamic rounds are a new feature in the game by which the participants can play in small rounds and don't have to invest longer hours.

