WATCH: Max Homa returns at the US Open range session despite a disappointing exit yesterday

American player Max Homa showed up for a range session at the Los Angeles Country Club the Saturday morning after his departure from the US Open. He did so despite missing the cut in the tournament, after an unfortunate second round.

In a video posted on social networks, Max Homa can be seen training his swing. A group of balls on the ground and two other bags of balls can also be seen, suggesting a long session for the seventh in the world ranking.

Max Homa missed the cut at the #USOpen but still showed up for a range session Saturday morning. Max posted a statement last night saying he was 'incredibly disappointed' in his play, but grateful for the messages of support he's received.

Max Homa, a native of the Los Angeles area, did not hide his joy of being able to play a tournament as important as a major in his place of origin. This is what he said days before the start of the US Open:

"Once I heard LA was going to host a major, I remember thinking how badly I need to be in that event, because to be from the area and play a major in your hometown, I just can't imagine something much cooler than that in my job-other than winning the damn thing."

However, this was one more reason for his frustration with the final result. Missing the cut in his hometown, obviously, was a tough pill for Max Homa to swallow.

This is how the player expressed himself in a publication on Instagram:

"Incredibly disappointing round. That one hurt a lot. I try my hardest every day to be the best I can be, and days like this are very tough to handle."

Max Homa at the US Open 2023

Max Homa had a good first round at the US Open, the third major of the PGA Tour season. So good, that he finished in the Top 20 (T14) and was one of the 55 players who played for par or better (-2).

Homa completed the first day with four birdies and two bogeys. It was already clear that the cut line was going to be above par, so a standard performance in the second round would have assured him to play the weekend.

Max Homa at the (unfortunate for him) second round of the 20233 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

However, this did not happen. Homa had a second day to forget, with three double bogeys. Three more bogeys completely sunk him on the leaderboard. He managed three birdies during the round, but the damage was done. He finally finished with +6, four strokes below the cut line.

This was Homa's fourth appearance at the US Open (2013-21-22). In three of them he has been cut, while in the 2021 event he finished T47.

In terms of major tournaments, this is the 14th event of this category in which Homa participates. He has made the cut in six of them and his best result is T13 (2022 PGA Championship).

