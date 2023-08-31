WATCH: Max Homa reveals how a sports psychologist helped with his success on and off the course

Max Homa had a staggering 2022-23 PGA tour season with eleven top-10 finishes, including two wins. He finished fourth on the US Ryder Cup team rankings and is now scheduled for the upcoming biennial event in Rome.

The Burbank-born golfer had been open about the mental health issues involved in the game of golf and even shared his own experiences of fighting it and coming back stronger.

Recently, PGA Tour shared a video of Homa on X, who spoke about having a sports psychologist since November. He recalled the course of events which led to his success and said:

"I remember the day it basically happened. Joe, my caddie, who we're super close and I always want him to speak his mind when he has an idea. And we were coming down the last tournament of the fall and he said, 'Hey, I don't think anything's wrong with you.'"

Max Homa continued recounting the conversation he had with his caddie, Joe LaCava, and said:

"He said, 'I think that your next step is you need to control what's going on your head. I'd like for you to find a sports psychologist.' And I said, 'Ok' And le laid out perfectly. That's how I probably wanted to hear it. This is going to make me better. Let's try it."

The golfer went on to reveal that he started working with his sports psychologist in November 2022 and added that he used to feel that the mental aspect of golf was "intangible".

However, after working with her, his only goal was to realize that it was "tangible" by the end of that year. He emphasized realizing the fact that his past two months playing golf had been immensely great and that the sports psychologist has helped him with "a bunch of personal stuff":

"And for that I will be much more grateful for anything... or than anything I've found in this game, because as much as this had been great for the golf, it's been really nice for my just general life,"oHoma said

How did Max Homa perform at the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs?

Although the 32-year-old golfer didn't win any of the three post-season playoff events this August, his performance had been impeccable.

Homa started his campaign at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and finished tied for sixth rank on the leaderboard. He followed it up with an even better performance at the Olympia Fields in the 50-player field of the BMW Championship and finished in tied fifth position on the leaderboard.

He entered the final FedEx Cup playoff event, the Tour Championship, with a four-stroke advantage, finishing tied ninth on the leaderboard and had an aggregate score of 10 under 274.

Max Homa earned a paycheck of $990,000 for his performance at the East Lake Golf Club event.