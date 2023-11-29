WATCH: Max Homa shares hilarious basketball encounter with Keenan Allen

Max Homa is popular as one of the best golfers in the world. The World no. 8 golfer has played a plethora of tournaments on golf's biggest stages. However, Homa's athletic life in college involved quite a funny incident, where he swapped a golf ball for a basketball.

In a recent episode on SiriusXM's Smylie Show, Homa reminisced about his not-so-fortunate basketball journey, recounting a funny story about the time he played basketball with future NFL star Keenan Allen. The men's CalTech golf team took on the Men's CalTech football team for a game of basketball.

Max Homa, describing the game as a tough matchup, seemed to be just about keeping up. Homa said:

"So I'm guarding Keenan and I'm not going to say I was holding my own by any means. He is kind of on a fast break. I am kind of on his arm so he couldn't get all the way up."

Max Homa was quite impressed with himself and thought he was doing rather well in the game. Homa could not believe the block he had made against Keenan Allen and looked around to his teammates.

"He is going to lay it in and I lowkey caught him on the background. It was my time to shine for one moment in the sun and I landed. I made this face like, "did anybody see that!"."

How Max Homa's gloating against Keenan Allen ended up in embarrassment at basketball game

Homa seemed to have gotten caught in the moment, and as he admired his block in the middle of the game, disaster was not far away for him.

"In that one second that I was gloating, I turned to grab the ball, like a millisecond late, and the tall, wide receiver swipes it from my hands, jumps. He two hand dunks and his n**ts just smoke my face. So, my moment in the Sun burned up just faster than any human that has ever burned up."

Needless to say, it was quite an embarrassing experience for Homa. However, looking back at it now, it has become a rather funny story for Homa to tell. His choice of choosing golf balls over basketballs was certainly the right one.