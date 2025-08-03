Watch: Max Homa signing for fans despite eighth missed cut at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Max Homa had a disappointing outing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He struggled during the event and missed the cut after playing two rounds.However, before exiting the venue, Homa signed autographs for the young fans. Nuclr Golf shared a video of the kind gesture of the PGA Tour pro on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;#MISSED CUT — World #108 Max Homa has misses the cut at the Wyndham Championship, his 8th MC of the season and will now miss the FedEx Cup playoffs. Homa did stick around to sign autographs after his round. @HomaLegion&quot;Max Homa started his campaign at the Wyndham Championship with an opening round of 66. He started the game on the tenth hole on Thursday and made two birdies on the 12th and 13th holes.He then added another birdie on the 15th, followed by a bogey on the 16th, and then a birdie on the 17th. On the back nine, he added two birdies and a bogey for a round of 4-under 66. But after a good start, he struggled on Friday. He made four bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies for a round of 5-over 75 and missed the cut.Wyndham Championship is the final event of the regular PGA Tour season, and after that, the top-70 in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Homa will miss the playoffs as he ranked 106th in the standings, A good finish this week would have helped him to get into the top 70. But he struggled to make the cut.A look into Max Homa's performance in 2025This season has been tough for Max Homa. He competed in 19 events but missed the cut in eight of them. His best finish of the season was at the John Deere Classic, where he settled in the T5 position.Here are the results of the tournaments Max Homa played on the PGA Tour in 2025:The Sentry: T26 (69, 69, 67, 68)Farmers Insurance Open: W/D (77)AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53 (71, 72, 70, 69)WM Phoenix Open: CUT (76, 69)The Genesis Invitational: CUT (76, 75)Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (81, 70)THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (79, 71)Valero Texas Open: CUT (76, 71)Masters Tournament: T12 (74, 70, 69, 71)RBC Heritage: 70 (72, 69, 75)Truist Championship: T30 (66, 68, 70, 71)PGA Championship: T60 (73, 64, 76, 77)the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T51 (68, 79, 75, 77)RBC Canadian Open: CUT (69, 69)Travelers Championship: T54 (68, 71, 71, 72)Rocket Classic: CUT (71, 70)John Deere Classic: T5 (63, 68, 68, 69)Barracuda Championship: T45 (+24)3M Open: T39 (66, 68, 69, 69)