Watch: Michael Block announces his participation in the 100 Hole Hike with Grant Horvat, Micah Morris and Chris Trott

Michael Block is joining forces with Youth on Course and TaylorMade Golf for the 100-hole hike event at Pebble Beach. The charitable event will take place on Monday, November 13, at the Hay at Pebble Beach, California, and all the funds collected will be donated to Youth on Course.

Youth on Course is a charitable organization that provides affordable access to young, aspiring golfers by funding rounds across various golf courses.

On Sunday, November 11, Block shared an announcement video on his social media account while being present at Bayonet and Black Horse in Monterey, California. In the clip, he was with social media golf content creators Grant Horvat, Micah Morris, and Chris Trott, who will also participate in a 100-hole hike event at The Hay.

He said:

"We're all here for Youth on Course tomorrow, doing a 100-hole hike or with the hay at Pebble Beach. If you haven't donated already, if you can throw 5 bucks or more, that's much appreciated. Love you guys, and I love you guys as well. Great time."

Expand Tweet

The 47-year-old golfer was last seen at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he missed the cut after shooting 72 and 76 in the first two rounds. This was his sixth start this season. He shot to fame after finishing T15 at the PGA Championship 2023, where he finished at 1-over and also aced a hole on the final day.

Block made the hole-in-one on the par 3, 151-yard 15th hole at Oak Hill and earned $288,000 for his joint 15th finish. However, this has been the only notable performance by Block this year, as he failed to make the cut in any of his other starts.

Here's a look at the PGA Tour events Michael Block competed in this year:

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

PGA Championship: T15

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Where will Michael Block play next? The golfer's upcoming schedule is explored.

Michael Block has confirmed his participation at the upcoming ISPS Handa Australian Open in Sydney. The premier tournament of Australia will be played from November 30 to December 3 at The Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs in Sydney.

The Australian Open will once again be a dual-gender event, meaning both male and female players will compete on the same days at two different courses for the championship. It will not be a mixed event, and there will be two different winners.

Block will join the likes of Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Cameron Davis, Lucas Herbert, and defending champion Cameron Smith in Sydney later this month.

Michael Block is also set to compete at the American Express in January next year, where he earned a spot a couple of months ago in September. He claimed the PGA of Southern California’s section championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks to earn a berth at the La Quinta event.

Michael Block also featured in this year's American Express, where he finished 7-under after three rounds but missed the cut.