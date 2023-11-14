Watch: Michael Block makes an ace at the TaylorMade 100 Hole Hike at The Hay at Pebble Beach

Michael Block repeated his PGA Championship heroics by holing an ace during the TaylorMade 100 Hole Hike at The Hay at Pebble Beach in California.

On Monday, November 13, Block teamed up with Youth on Course and TaylorMade Golf for the 100-hole hike, a charitable event where all the funds collected will be donated to Youth on Course. The charitable foundation provides reasonable access to young, aspiring golfers by funding rounds across various golf courses.

NUCLR Golf shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Block hit an ace on the par-3 hole at The Hay. The moment the ball went inside the cup, he did a club drop, and everyone around erupted in joy, cheering for him.

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old club pro also scored a hole-in-one at the PGA Championship on the par-3, 151-yard 15th hole at Oak Hill. He finished tied for 15th, earning $288,000 — the biggest check of his career. His high finish at the second major of the year brought him newfound fame, making him one of the most trending players on social media this year.

However, barring the incredible run at the PGA Championship, Block failed to make any impression throughout the season. He failed to make a cut in his remaining five starts on the PGA Tour.

A couple of weeks ago, Block featured in the World Wide Technology Championship at the El Cardonal at Diamante, where he shot 72 and 76 to bow out of the event.

What's next for Michael Block? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Michael Block has officially confirmed his participation in the upcoming ISPS Handa Australian Open in Sydney. The Australian Open is one of the premier events on the PGA Tour of Australasia. This year, the tournament is scheduled to be played from November 30 to December 3 at the Australian and Lakes Golf Clubs in Sydney.

Similarly, like last year, both male and female players will compete in the Australian Open concurrently at two different courses. This will not be a mixed double event, as the titles will be separate for men and women.

Besides Michael Block, the Sydney field will feature prominent names such as Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Cameron Davis, Lucas Herbert, Cameron Smith, and defending champion Adrian Meronk. Last year, the 30-year-old Polish golfer beat Scott by five strokes at Victoria Kingston Heath.

Michael Block is also set to compete at the American Express for the second straight year. A couple of months ago, he secured the spot for the January event after claiming the PGA of Southern California’s section championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks.

Earlier this year, Michael Block finished 7-under after three rounds at the La Quinta event and ended up missing the cut. Here's a look at his performance on the PGA tour this year:

The American Express: Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut

PGA Championship: T15

Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut

RBC Canadian Open: Missed Cut

World Wide Technology Championship: Missed Cut