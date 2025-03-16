WATCH: Michael S. Kim brightens golf fan’s family’s day at The Players 2025

Michael S. Kim brightened up a golf fan’s family day at the 2025 Players Championship. Kim is known on social media for his public presence and often offers his take on a variety of topics via his X (formerly Twitter) handle and delighted a fan by getting them and their family tickets for the Players Championship.

On March 16, the official X handle of The Players posted the update about the Harden family getting to witness golfers tee off at The Players, and also getting to

“A day the Harden family will never forget. 😊 A simple post from @Mike_kim714 turned into lifelong memories for this family.”

Kim reshared the post and wrote:

“Thankful to the players championship and @LeeGardnerSmith to help make it an even better day!”

On December 26, he had posted about offering tickets to the tournament, adding:

“Late Christmas presents… who wants some Players Champ tickets? Bonus points if you bring a kid.”

Meanwhile, Michael Kim couldn't make it through the cutline of the Players Championship. His score was even-par after two rounds while the cutline was at 1 under.

Kim shot 75 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the following round, he carded 69 with two consecutive birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine.

How did Michael S. Kim play in the 2025 PGA Tour season before the Players Championship?

Michael Kim had three top 10 finishes in the 2025 PGA Tour events, including a T2 at the WM Phoenix Open, a T6 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard. Here's the entire list of Kim’s 2025 PGA Tour performances before the Players Championship:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: Missed cut, 73-65, 138 (-2)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: T43, 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 77-77, 154 (+10)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T2, 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T13, 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at the Vidanta Vallarta: T13, 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion): T6, 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T4, 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)

The final round of the PGA Tour's Players Championship will take place on Sunday, March 16, with J.J. Spaun in the lead after three rounds.

