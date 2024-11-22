WATCH: Min Woo Lee makes hole-in-one on a simulator at The Australian PGA Championship

Amid the rain delay on the second day of the Australian PGA Championship, Min Woo Lee went live on TikTok and attempted a hole-in-one on a simulator. Remarkably, he achieved an ace in just two attempts.

Min Woo Lee entered the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane this week as the reigning champion. He had a solid start to the tournament, carding a 3-under 68 with six birdies and three bogeys.

On Friday, November 22, Brisbane experienced severe rainfall, flooding the entire golf course. With no play possible on Day 2, Min Woo Lee spent his time playing simulator golf. During the session, he made a hole-in-one and shared the video on Instagram.

"Rain delay at Australian PGA Championship went on TikTok live for a hole-in-one challenge, got it second go," he wrote on Instagram story.

"I don’t mind when there’s a bit of pressure on me." - Min Woo Lee, hopeful of putting on a 'show' at the 2025 Australian PGA Championship

Ahead of the 2025 Australian PGA Championship, Min Woo Lee stated that he loves being under pressure, as he tends to perform better in such situations.

"I think you can either put the pressure on you or you can smell the flowers and enjoy what you did last year," he said as per DP World Tour. "I guess that’s my approach. I don’t mind when there’s a bit of pressure on me.

"I do tend to play better just because I don’t want to stuff up and I don’t want to get too lazy and to just go out there and play good or just play golf. So, I’m going to go out there and hopefully give a show to the crowds," he added.

The first-round 68 has placed Min Woo Lee at T14, just three strokes behind leader Elvis Smylie, who fired a 65 with nine birdies and three bogeys.

Joel Girrbach, Cristobal Del Solar, Matias Sanchez, and Victor Perez carded 66, while Marc Leishman, Cam Smith, Jason Day, Ben Eccles, David Micheluzzi, Jordan Smith, Aldrich Potgieter, and Ivan Cantero were tied for sixth after shooting 67.

Following the rain delay on Day 2, the second round of the Australian PGA Championship will be played on Saturday, November 23. The play will begin at 6 am local time with Gary Hurley, Simon Hawkes, and James Hydes teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Daniel Hillier, Kazuma Kobori, and Todd Clements will tee off from the tenth hole.

Lee is paired with Smith and Day, and they will tee off from the first tee at 11:10 am local time.

