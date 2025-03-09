WATCH: Mito Pereira cards a hole-in-one at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Chilean professional golfer Mito Pereira is currently competing in LIV Golf Hong Kong. Pereira had a fantastic performance on the second day of the event, shooting a hole-in-one that shot his team up the leaderboard.

Mito Pereira turned pro in 2015 and played on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour before joining LIV Golf at the start of 2023. He won three events on the Korn Ferry Tour and came third in the 2022 PGA Championship. He is a member of the LIV Golf team Torque GC alongside Joaquin Niemann.

On day two of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Mito Pereira sunk a hole-in-one in the second hole, which was a 149 yard-hole. Watch the video below:

Mito Pereira’s hole-in-one at LIV Golf Hong Kong is the 10th in LIV Golf history. His fantastic shot was met with celebration from his fellow players and applause from onlookers. Pereira also celebrated the moment by exchanging high fives with his fellow Torque GC teammates.

The 29-year-old Chilean golfer plays alongside Sebastian Munoz, Carlos Ortiz, and his captain Joaquin Niemann for Torque GC. His hole-in-one boosted the Torque GC team to the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day, with 25-under. Legion XIII and HyFlyers GC are sitting two strokes behind Torque GC.

In the individual standings, Mito Pereira finished the second round of LIV Golf Hong Kong at T4, tied with Phil Mickelson and Sebastian Munoz.

Who is leading the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong after round two?

American professional golfer Peter Uihlein is currently sitting at the top of the LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after day two, with 11-under. He is tied for first place with Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia. Dustin Johnson is in last place with 7-over.

Here’s a look at the full 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong leaderboard after the second round.

T1. Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC): -11

T1. Paul Casey (Crushers GC): -11

T1. Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC): -11

T4. Mito Pereira (Torque GC): -8

T4. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC): -8

T4. Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC): -8

T7. Graeme McDowell (Smash GC): -7

T7. Dean Burmester (Stinger GC): -7

T7. Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII): -7

T7. Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC): -7

T7. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC): -7

T7. Jon Rahm (Legion XIII): -7

T7. Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC): -7

T7. Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC): -7

T15. Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC): -6

T15. Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII): -6

T15. Patrick Reed (4Aces GC): -6

T15. Chieh-Po Lee: -6

T19. David Puig (Fireballs GC): -5

T19. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC): -5

T19. Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC): -5

T22. Harold Varner III (4Aces GC): -4

T22. Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC): -4

T22. Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC): -4

T22. Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC): -4

T22. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC): -4

T22. Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC): -4

T22. Branden Grace (Stinger GC): -4

T22. Marc Leishman (Ripper GC): -4

T22. Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC): -4

T22. Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC): -4

T32. Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC): -3

T32. Brooks Koepka (Smash GC): -3

T32. Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII): -3

T32. Cameron Smith (Ripper GC): -3

T32. Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC): -3

T32. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC): -3

T38. Matt Jones (Ripper GC): -2

T38. Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC): -2

T38. Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC): -2

T38. Jason Kokrak (Smash GC): -2

T38. Luis Masaveu (Fireballs GC): -2

T38. Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC): -2

T44. Richard Bland (Cleeks GC): -1

T44. Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC): -1

T44. Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC): -1

T44. Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC): -1

T48. Charles Howell III (Crushers GC): E

T48. Talor Gooch (Smash GC): E

T48. Ollie Schniederjans (Iron Heads GC): E

T51. Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC): +1

T51. Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC): +1

53. Anthony Kim: +3

54. Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC): +7

