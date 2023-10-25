WATCH: Nadeshot makes hole in one and completes his mission in just over an hour

Matthew Hagg, often referred to as Nadeshot, the owner and CEO of 100 Thieves (an esports organization), had achieved a hole-in-one shot at a local golf course. He shot 79 balls before nailing an ace shot in just over an hour of playing golf.

Well, Nadeshot had set the challenge that he would be live on the Twitch streaming platform for 12 hours or until he made a hole-in-one shot. The stream was presented by @ATT. However, Nadeshot completed his mission within one hour.

Jake Lucky then took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:

"Nadeshot made his hole in one in just over an hour… Mission complete"

In the above video clip, before he hit the shot, he admitted that he is not a strong man:

“I am not a strong man.”

Soon after that, he hit the golf ball from a 135-yard hole distance, where the ball speed was 96 mph. And that’s how he finally completed his mission, making it so simple for him that he couldn't believe what he had done.

A sneak peek at Nadeshot's profession

The streamer is an American former professional "Call of Duty" player. Since he was a kid, he was interested in playing video games, which then became a full-fledged profession for him.

He first acquired the game Gears of War for Christmas one year and came close to qualifying for the MLG Chicago Gears of War tournament in 2007, losing out by one spot. However, in 2010, he started a YouTube channel and uploaded his first video with his friend Fwiz as they played Call of Duty.

He also used to be the captain of OpTic Gaming in 2014 for the Ghosts season and in 2014–2015 for the Advanced Warfare season.

The 31-year-old American personality has won a few of the honors and awards to his name. He is a Major League Gaming X Games gold medalist for 2014 as well as the 2011 Call of Duty XP World Champion. However, at the 2015 Call of Duty Championship, he performed poorly, leaving fans disappointed.

With this setback, he took a year off and departed OpTic gaming entirely. Additionally, Nadeshot is a former Red Bull esports athlete who has garnered love from all over the world by participating in the Twitch streaming program.

Occasionally, he plays a round or two of golf and is fond of the game. He had even appeared in the PGA Tour 2K23 game series. Moreover, he established the Los Angeles, California-based gaming company 100 Thieves in 2016.

Being a lifestyle brand, the firm has teams from Apex Legends, Call of Duty, League of Legends, and Valorant competitions.