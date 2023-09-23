Watch: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz receive huge ovation on Day 2 of 2023 Solheim Cup

Nelly Korda will pair up with Allisen Corpuz for Day 2 of the 2023 Solheim Cup. The American golfers will take on European team members Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier.

Korda and Corpuz won their game on Friday and received a warm welcome from fans as they entered the golf course on the second day.

The LPGA Tour shared a video of them entering the golf course on its X account with a caption saying:

"A warm welcome to the stage @NellyKorda & @allisen_sc."

Expand Tweet

The Saturday round of the Solheim Cup will start at 7:10 a.m. BST with Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho playing against Emily Kristine Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda.

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz will start their game at 7:34 a.m. BST. They will play against Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier.

Here are the tee times and pairings of the 2023 Solheim Cup Saturday morning foursome:

7.10am (BST) 2:10 a.m. ET: Emily Kristine Pedersen & Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs. Lilia Vu & Jennifer Kupcho

7.22am (BST) 2:22 a.m. ET: Anna Nordqvist & Leona Maguire (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson & Megan Khang

7.34am (BST) 2:34 a.m. ET: Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda & Allisen Corpuz

7.46am (BST) 2:46 a.m. ET: Maja Stark & Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang & Andrea Lee

Solheim Cup Day 1 results

The American team dominated the 2023 Solheim Cup field on Friday, September 22. Nelly Korda paired up with Allisen Corpuz to defeat Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist by 1 up.

Lexi Thompson teamed up with Megan Khang to play against Maja Stark and Linn Grant. The American duo registered a 2&1 victory while Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee defeated Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall by 1 up.

On Friday's fourball, Rose Zhang paired with Megan Khang to play against Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom, which finished in a tie.

Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall defeated Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu by 1 up while Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant defeated Angel Yin and Ally Ewing by 4&2.

Here are the results of the 2023 Solheim Cup Friday:

Friday Foursome results

Match 1 – Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang def. Maja Stark/Linn Grant 2&1

Match 2 – Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee def. Celine Boutier/Georgia Hall 1 up

Match 3 – Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist 1 up

Match 4 – Ally Ewing/Cheyenne Knight def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen 5&4

Friday Fourball results

Rose Zhang/ Megan Khang vs. Gemma Dryburgh/ Madelene Sagstrom

Result: tied

Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu by 1 up

Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz vs. Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark

Result: tied

Carlota Ciganda/ Linn Grant def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewingby 4&2