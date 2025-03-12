WATCH: Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler lead friendly driving competition

Taking a look at the OWGR and Rolex Rankings, the world ranking system for men's and women's golf, will reveal two names: Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda. They're both coming off of historic seasons and ranked at the top of their fields.

The connection doesn't stop there, though, as they're also TaylorMade athletes, and they got involved with a friendly driving competition to test out one of the brand's new drivers.

They effectively played Musical Chairs with golf bags, as Rory McIlroy and other TaylorMade stars had their clubs available for the competition. Tiger Woods dubbed it "Musical Drivers."

Each golfer's driver is designed for their preferences, or at least it's the one they're most familiar with. This competition forced them to step outside their comfort zone and try other people's setups.

Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, and Tommy Fleetwood were also in the competition. Korda's drive drew some praise from the gallery of golfers, and Scheffler used Fleetwood's club, which forced the English golfer to joke (3:05):

"My driver's going to learn how it can be hit."

Scheffler's drive wasn't as straight, but he said afterwards he was "pretty happy" with the result. Ultimately, Morikawa proved to be the best of the TaylorMade athletes under the circumstances, as he won the competition over his peers.

PGA Tour stars praise Scottie Scheffler ahead of Players return

Last year, Scottie Scheffler became the first player to ever win two Players Championship titles in a row. This year, he could extend his streak and make even more history. Ahead of the event, several peers praised him.

Scottie Scheffler got praised by Rory McIlroy (Image via Imagn)

Via SI, Rory McIlroy said:

“Look, it’s one thing to get to the No. 1 spot in the world, and then it’s another to stay there. I think to stay there almost requires more commitment. I think that’s what Scottie does so well. He’s so committed to his craft, and he’s always working. He’s always trying to get better, and we’re all trying to get better to keep up with him."

McIlroy was world number one in 2023 as he, Jon Rahm, and Scheffler took turns at the top, but Scheffler eventually took the spot and hasn't looked back.

Wyndham Clark took his praise even further. He compared Scheffler to one of the greats, Tiger Woods:

“Scottie is the closest thing to Tiger I think any of us have seen. He not only is the No. 1 player in the world, he embraces it, and he shows up every week and almost wins or is in contention or does win. It’s very impressive."

Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite to win the Players Championship, with Rory McIlroy coming in close behind him.

