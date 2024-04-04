WATCH: New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones shows his underwhelming golf skills

Marcus Jones is an NFL star cornerback for the New England Patriots, but he also spends some time on the golf course. This is not uncommon. While the pro game is reserved for those who play it best, golf has opportunities for everyone, and tons of athletes from across the world of sports partake. Some retire from their sport and take up golf pretty frequently.

Jones recently played on the Korn Ferry Tour in the Club Car Championship celebrity event. The video shared on social media shows that Jones sort of knows what he's doing out there, but he struggled anyway. He dropped some wisdom on what he was doing, but a very short putt rimmed out in underwhelming fashion.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Jones admitted in the video that he doesn't get to play too often. He spends six months of the year as an active member of the NFL, so there's not a lot of free time he can spend on the golf course.

What time he does have is reportedly spent working out, watching films, and preparing for game days. During the offseason is when he can get his clubs out, but he knows the lack of playing time has him rusty.

Marcus Jones shows off knowledge, limited skill on Korn Ferry Tour golf course

Marcus Jones might not have the skills on the golf course that he does on the gridiron. He routinely got disappointed with his own performance in the video. However, he spent plenty of time talking about what he was going to do or what needed to happen in a given situation, displaying knowledge that isn't common to non-golfers.

Marcus Jones normally plays football for the New England Patriots

The Patriots star said surgeries have limited his ability to swing quite like he wants to, admitting that pro golf swings look a lot better than his own do. He vowed to one day get to that level, though.

His companion did say that if he'd learned anything from the experience, it's that Jones could be a great golfer one day. That day might be a long way off, though. Jones is only 22 and still on his rookie contract.

Most NFL players play at least into their 30s, so it could be a full decade before Jones has the time to really commit to improving at golf. However, like other athletes before him, he could prove to be a talent on the greens once he hangs up his cleats.

Several others have done so. Michael Phelps has spent a ton of time with a club after retiring from swimming. Gareth Bale retired from soccer and immediately started playing golf much more frequently.

Quite a few current athletes are really into golf despite it not being their own sport. That includes Steph Curry, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Austin Reaves, Aaron Rodgers, and so many others. There might be an infusion of celebrity golfers some day when Jones and his athletic counterparts call it a career.