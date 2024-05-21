Watch: NFL star Jameis Winston casually cheering on Scottie Scheffler at PGA Championship

Last week, NFL star Jameis Winston was spotted cheering on Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship. He attended the third round of the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday, May 21.

Scottie Scheffler had a roller-coaster week at Valhalla, as he faced an arrest ahead of the PGA Championship's second round. However, he returned soon and did well after coming back. Winston, a Cleveland Browns backup QB, was also present at the course to support the World No. 1 golfer.

In a NUCLR Golf clip originally shared by a TikTok account named overtimeszn, Scheffler is walking to the next hole. The camera then moves towards the fans, where Winston is standing three rows back. The NFL star looks excited while watching the two-time major champion.

However, Scheffler ended up shooting 73 on Saturday but recovered well in the final round. He carded 6-under 65 on day 4 and aggregated at 13-under to finish T8.

What's next for Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler will next compete at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which will kick off on Thursday, May 23, at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the RBC Heritage this season. Besides, his worst finish this season has been T17 at the American Express. This is the only event where he didn't finish inside the top ten this year.

Besides Scheffler, the Charles Schwab Challenge will feature many top-ranked players in action. Here's the field for the event:

Daniel Berger

Olin Browne

Emiliano Grillo

Chris Kirk

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Jordan Spieth

Scottie Scheffler

Gary Woodland

Collin Morikawa

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

Billy Horschel

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Lee Hodges

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Grayson Murray

Vincent Norrman

Sepp Straka

Camilo Villegas

Max Homa

Nicolai Højgaard

Robert MacIntyre

Tony Finau

Kevin Kisner

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

K.H. Lee

Parker Coody

Max Greyserman

Adam Schenk

Harry Hall

Paul Haley II

Michael Kim

Mark Hubbard

Kevin Streelman

Harris English

Chad Ramey

Aaron Rai

Pierceson Coody

Hayden Springer

Michael Block

Zach Johnson

Mac Meissner

Webb Simpson

Ryan Palmer

Rory Sabbatini

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Jimmy Walker

Tom Whitney

Denny McCarthy

Min Woo Lee

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Taylor Moore

Andrew Putnam

Adam Svensson

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Patrick Rodgers

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Matt Kuchar

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Sam Ryder

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Brandon Wu

Davis Riley

S.H. Kim

Keith Mitchell

Hayden Buckley

Matt NeSmith

Justin Suh

Sam Stevens

Davis Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Chez Reavie

Martin Laird

Ben Martin

Ryan Moore

Nico Echavarria

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Charley Hoffman

Ben Kohles

Sami Valimaki

Chan Kim

Chandler Phillips

David Skinns

Erik Barnes

Kevin Tway

Ryo Hisatsune

Jimmy Stanger

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Victor Perez

Ben Silverman

Rafael Campos