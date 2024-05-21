Watch: NFL star Jameis Winston casually cheering on Scottie Scheffler at PGA Championship

Last week, NFL star Jameis Winston was spotted cheering on Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship. He attended the third round of the tournament at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday, May 21.
Scottie Scheffler had a roller-coaster week at Valhalla, as he faced an arrest ahead of the PGA Championship's second round. However, he returned soon and did well after coming back. Winston, a Cleveland Browns backup QB, was also present at the course to support the World No. 1 golfer.
In a NUCLR Golf clip originally shared by a TikTok account named overtimeszn, Scheffler is walking to the next hole. The camera then moves towards the fans, where Winston is standing three rows back. The NFL star looks excited while watching the two-time major champion.
However, Scheffler ended up shooting 73 on Saturday but recovered well in the final round. He carded 6-under 65 on day 4 and aggregated at 13-under to finish T8.
What's next for Scottie Scheffler?
Scottie Scheffler will next compete at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which will kick off on Thursday, May 23, at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.
Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the RBC Heritage this season. Besides, his worst finish this season has been T17 at the American Express. This is the only event where he didn't finish inside the top ten this year.
Besides Scheffler, the Charles Schwab Challenge will feature many top-ranked players in action. Here's the field for the event:
- Daniel Berger
- Olin Browne
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chris Kirk
- Justin Rose
- Adam Scott
- Jordan Spieth
- Scottie Scheffler
- Gary Woodland
- Collin Morikawa
- Brian Harman
- Viktor Hovland
- Billy Horschel
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Lee Hodges
- Stephan Jaeger
- Tom Kim
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Grayson Murray
- Vincent Norrman
- Sepp Straka
- Camilo Villegas
- Max Homa
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Robert MacIntyre
- Tony Finau
- Kevin Kisner
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Cam Davis
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Parker Coody
- Max Greyserman
- Adam Schenk
- Harry Hall
- Paul Haley II
- Michael Kim
- Mark Hubbard
- Kevin Streelman
- Harris English
- Chad Ramey
- Aaron Rai
- Pierceson Coody
- Hayden Springer
- Michael Block
- Zach Johnson
- Mac Meissner
- Webb Simpson
- Ryan Palmer
- Rory Sabbatini
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jimmy Walker
- Tom Whitney
- Denny McCarthy
- Min Woo Lee
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Taylor Moore
- Andrew Putnam
- Adam Svensson
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Patrick Rodgers
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Matt Kuchar
- Nick Hardy
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Ryder
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Brandon Wu
- Davis Riley
- S.H. Kim
- Keith Mitchell
- Hayden Buckley
- Matt NeSmith
- Justin Suh
- Sam Stevens
- Davis Thompson
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Chesson Hadley
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Chez Reavie
- Martin Laird
- Ben Martin
- Ryan Moore
- Nico Echavarria
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
- Maverick McNealy
- C.T. Pan
- Charley Hoffman
- Ben Kohles
- Sami Valimaki
- Chan Kim
- Chandler Phillips
- David Skinns
- Erik Barnes
- Kevin Tway
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Jimmy Stanger
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Victor Perez
- Ben Silverman
- Rafael Campos