Watch: NFL star Larry Fitzgerald fits an impressive 12 golf balls in one hand

NFL star Larry Fitzgerald recently won a quick bet by fitting 12 golf balls in his palm. He was present at the grand opening of the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale on Monday, October 20, where he also placed the ceremonial first bet.

The PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly called Twitter), where Mike Golic Sr., a former NFL defensive lineman turned TV host, challenged the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver to fit more than ten golf balls in his hand.

To Golic's surprise, he didn't have much trouble fitting ten balls in his palm, and he impressively managed to fit two more balls.

The DraftKings Sportsbook is located near the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course clubhouse, which is spread across 13,000 square feet. Developed under a first-of-its-kind agreement with the PGA Tour, the facility comprises 40 betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, along with 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens.

Additionally, the facility also features a restaurant and an outdoor area with video screens, VIP cabanas, and fire pits. While the customers will need to be at least 21 years old to get entry into the wagering lounge, the restaurant and patio will be open to patrons of all ages.

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is the fourth betting company associated with the organization. The other three facilities are run by BetMGM at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Caesars at Chase Field in Phoenix, and FanDuel at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

A look at Larry Fitzgerald's career

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. holds a ball on the field before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans on November 7, 2022

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. is a former American football wide receiver who played for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2017 season. Born on August 31, 1983, in Minnesota, Fitzgerald worked as a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings during his teenage years. This allowed him to spend time with American football legends like Cris Carter, Warren Moon, Joey Browner, Randy Moss, and Robert Smith.

Fitzgerald played college football for the University of Pittsburgh and earned All-American honors. In the 2004 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected him, and he remained with the team until 2020, marking his final professional season.

The 40-year-old NFL star has been selected for the Pro Bowl eleven times and ranks only behind Andre Johnson, Torry Holt, and Marvin Harrison in receiving yards per game for a career, with an average of 76 yards per game. Additionally, he holds the second position in NFL career receiving yards and career receptions and sixth place in receiving touchdowns.

The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was named first-team All-Pro in 2008 and second-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2011. He was also chosen for the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. In 2020, he became a part-owner of the Phoenix Suns in the NBA.

Here are Larry Fitzgerald's NFL career statistics:

Receptions: 1,432

Receiving yards: 17,492

Yards per reception: 12.2

Receiving touchdowns: 121