Watch: Nicolas Echavarria wins a car after sinking in a hole-in-one at the Genesis Scottish Open

Nicolas Echavarria lit up The Renaissance Club on Thursday with a moment of brilliance that had fans and cameras buzzing. Nico Echavarria aced the par-3 Stadium Hole—the sixth—during the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. After which, he claimed a brand-new Genesis Electrified GV60 SUV.

Ad

The PGA TOUR’s X account confirmed the news they shared on July 13. The caption of the post reads:

“Sinks an ace, wins a car! 🚗 Nico Echavarria gets a 1️⃣ in style on the stadium hole @ScottishOpen.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thanks to Genesis’s sponsorship, the first player to ace it this year would win the Electrified GV60. Echavarria stepped up, launched a clean iron shot, and watched as the ball landed near the front of the green, took a bounce, and rolled directly into the hole.

Echavarria finished the first round with 64, tying for the lead at six under alongside Sepp Straka, Victor Perez, and Jake Knapp.

Moving forward, Echavarria shot a second round 72, followed by a third round 72. He finished with a final round scorecard of 3 under 67. With that, let's look at the leaderboard of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after round 3.

Ad

2025 Genesis Scottish Open: How the leaderboard stood after Round 3

Saturday’s third round at the Genesis Scottish Open set the stage for an exciting final day. Here’s a look at where the players stood heading into Sunday’s finale:

T1 — Rory Mcllroy (-11)

T1 — Chris Gotterup (-11)

T3 — Marco Penge (-9)

T3 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

T3 — Wyndham Clark (-9)

T3 — Jake Knapp (-9)

T7 — Harris English (-7)

T7 — Tom Kim (-7)

T7 — Andrew Novak (-7)

T7 — Kevin Yu (-7)

T7 — Antoine Rozner (-7)

T7 — Sepp Straka (-7)

T7 — Matti Schmid (-7)

T7 — Ludvig Aberg (-7)

T15 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-6)

T15 — Kristoffer Reitan (-6)

T15 — Scottie Scheffler (-6)

T15 — Francesco Laporta (-6)

T15 — Andy Sullivan (-6)

T20 — Romain Langasque (-5)

T20 — Viktor Hovland (-5)

T20 — Bud Cauley (-5)

T20 — Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T20 — Matthew McCarty (-5)

T20 — Xander Schauffele (-5)

T20 — Victor Perez (-5)

T20 — Harry Hall (-5)

T28 — Ugo Coussaud (-4)

T28 — Jorge Campillo (-4)

T28 — Jordan L. Smith (-4)

T28 — Justin Rose (-4)

T28 — Michael Kim (-4)

T28 — Grant Forrest (-4)

T28 — Nick Taylor (-4)

T35 — John Parry (-3)

T35 — Matt Wallace (-3)

T35 — Si Woo Kim (-3)

T35 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3)

T35 — Adam Scott (-3)

T35 — Aaron Rai (-3)

T35 — Sebastian Soderberg (-3)

T35 — Alejandro Del Rey (-3)

T35 — Yannik Paul (-3)

T35 — Keith Mitchell (-3)

T45 — Alex Smalley (-2)

T45 — Laurie Canter (-2)

T45 — Jhonattan Vegas (-2)

T45 — Gary Woodland (-2)

T45 — Jesper Svensson (-2)

T45 — Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

T45 — Nicolas Echavarria (-2)

T45 — Brian Harman (-2)

T53 — Sami Valimaki (-1)

T53 — Elvis Smylie (-1)

T53 — Keita Nakajima (-1)

T53 — Maverick McNealy (-1)

T53 — Jacques Kruyswijk (-1)

T53 — Marcel Siem (-1)

T53 — Daniel Brown (-1)

T53 — Richard Mansell (-1)

T61 — Justin Thomas (E)

T61 — Corey Conners (E)

T61 — Jacob Bridgeman (E)

T61 — Sam Burns (E)

T61 — Ryan Fox (E)

T66 — Robert MacIntyre (+1)

T66 — Padraig Harrington (+1)

T66 — Daniel Berger (+1)

T66 — Connor Syme (+1)

T66 — Sam Stevens (+1)

T66 — Thomas Detry (+1)

T66 — Thorbjorn Olesen (+1)

T66 — Sam Bairstow (+1)

T74 — Henrik Norlander (+2)

T74 — Martin Couvra (+2)

T74 — Luke Clanton (+2)

T74 — Dale Whitnell (+2)

T74 — Ryan Gerard (+2)

79 — Byeong Hun An (+5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More