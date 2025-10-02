WATCH: NY police officer spotted celebrating Viktor Hovland's putt on ground at the Ryder Cup

A New York police officer was seen celebrating Viktor Hovland's shot on the second day of the Ryder Cup 2025. The much-anticipated biennial tournament was held from September 26 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in New York, and this year, playing on foreign soil, the European team put in a terrific performance to retain the trophy.Following the Ryder Cup, a video is going viral on the internet of an officer on duty fired up after Hovland's shot. Nuclr Golf shared a short clip of the Norwegian golfer taking a shot, and in the background, an officer was watching them, and as the golfer drained the putt, the officer clapped. Sharing the video, Nuclr Golf wrote:&quot;A police officer was fired up after Viktor Hovland drained a putt at the Ryder Cup.&quot;Viktor Hovland played the Saturday foursome game against Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler. He teamed up with Robert MacIntyre, and they registered a win. He did not compete in the fourball game on the second day.Hovland had also played in the Friday foursome, for which he was paired with MacIntyre only, and they played against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay but lost the game by 2 up. He missed the fourball on Friday as well, and because of the neck injury, withdrew from the Sunday singles. There were only 11 matchups held on Sunday following his withdrawal.Keegan Bradley opens up about Ryder Cup rule after Viktor Hovland's withdrawalAs Viktor Hovland withdrew from the Ryder Cup ahead of Sunday singles, his matchup against Harris English was cancelled. Per the envelope rule, team captains submit an envelope with one player's name who will sit out of the game if the opponent team's player withdraws from the tournament more than 30 minutes before the matchup.Following Hovland's withdrawal, Bradley opened up about the rule and said (via Mirror):&quot;It has to change. I have a few ideas, but I'm not going to tell you right now. I mean, the rule has to change. I think it's obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor. But that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.&quot;Viktor Hovland has had a decent season this year, but he was forced to withdraw Ryder Cup's final day event. Earlier this year, he withdrew from the Travelers Championship after three rounds.This season, he started with mediocre performances and recorded T36 at the Sentry and T22 at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but then missed the cut in three back-to-back tournaments. He, however, bounced back with a win at the Valspar Championship. His other notable finishes are third at the US Open, T11 at the Genesis Scottish Open, and T7 at the BMW Championship.