Watch: Oklahoma Thunders head coach Mark Daigneault hits a terrible shot while playing with LIV superstar Phil Mickelson

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault played with the legendary Phil Mickelson. Unfortunately, it didn´t go as well as the young basketball coach would have liked.

Daigneault was invited to the Thursday Pro-Am at LIV Tulsa and was included in Mickelson´s group. When his tee off turn came, nothing seemed amiss. The OKC coach got in position, made an average (nearly good) back swing, and then, the disaster.

Opening tee shot? Off my camera. #LIVGolf #ThunderUp Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault playing with Phil Mickelson in the LIV Tulsa Pro-Am.Opening tee shot? Off my camera. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault playing with Phil Mickelson in the LIV Tulsa Pro-Am. Opening tee shot? Off my camera. 😳#LIVGolf #ThunderUp https://t.co/55DigdqpRk

Because Daigneault is a lefty, reporter TJ Eckert stood behind the coach in order to record his swing. We´re talking about a few yards behind, yet Daigneault somehow managed to strike the ball and hit Eckert´s camera.

It´s exactly how it reads. Just watch the video Eckert posted on Twitter and be amazed. How was that even possible? Who can analyze the coach's flawed technique that provoked such a shot? Yet, it happened, and in front Phil Mickelson, one of the greatest.

Certainly, while many debate whether or not Daigneault has the worst golf swing in the entire NBA, what appears to be clear is that he should think about finding another hobby. Golf really doesn't seem to be his thing.

Phil Mickelson, LIV Tulsa and the PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to participate in the next LIV Tour tournament, which will begin on Friday. The event, which debuts this year on the circuit, will be played at Cedar Ridge Country Club, an 18-hole, 7,213-yard, PAR 70 course.

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore (Image via Getty)

In the current LIV Tour season, Phil Mickelson is 35th in singles, with seven points. His team, HyFlyers GC, is ninth with 19 points.

On the other hand, Mickelson will also participate next week in the PGA Championship, the second major of the season and only his second tournament of the year on the PGA Tour. He previously participated in the Augusta Masters last April.

At the PGA Championship, Mickelson will be sharing the course with the world's top golf stars, who played on both the LIV Tour and the PGA Tour. Highlights include Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, among others.

Mickelson's professional golf career has been exceptional. In this circuit he has won 45 tournaments with 38 runner-up and 198 Top-10 finishes. His victories include five major tournaments, including winning the PGA Championship twice (2021, 2005).

He also has four international victories and has been invited to the Ryder Cup 12 times. His record includes eight victories in 11 play-offs played. His earnings (only in the PGA Tour) have exceeded $96 million.

