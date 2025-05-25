WATCH: Padraig Harrington crafts impressive birdie from the fescue at Senior PGA Championship

Padraig Harrington grabbed the fans' attention during the third round of the 2025 Senior PGA Championship with an impressive birdie. On Saturday, during the third round of the event, the Irish golfer took a shot from the bushes and made a birdie.

Ad

Padraig Harrington teed it up at the Senior PGA Championship on Thursday, with an opening round of 71, and played a round of 69 to make the cut in the senior Major. He played another round of 73 to settle in a tie for seventh place.

Harrington's fan page has shared a video of his impressive birdie shot on its X (formerly Twitter) account along with a caption that said:

"Just an insane birdie from that position! Skill and talent from Pádraig Harrington"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the third round of the Senior PGA Championship, Padraig Harrington started the game on the first tee hole with a bogey and then carded a birdie on the third. He made a birdie on the sixth and a bogey on the eighth.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, he shot a bogey on the tenth, followed by a birdie on the 11th. Padraig Harrington made two more birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey for a round of 1-over 73 and slipped down three spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for seventh.

Ad

Exploring the leaderboard at the Senior PGA Championship 2025 featuring Padraig Harrington

Retief Goosen took the lead in the game after three rounds at 5-under in a tie with Ángel Cabrera, Jason Caron, and Philip Archer.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Senior PGA Championship after Saturday's round:

T1 Retief Goosen: -5

T1 Ángel Cabrera: -5

T1 Jason Caron: -5

T1 Phillip Archer: -5

T5 Lee Westwood: -4

T5 Stewart Cink: -4

T7 Robert Karlsson: -3

T7 Padraig Harrington: -3

T7 Thomas Bjørn: -3

T7 Y.E. Yang: -3

T7 Vijay Singh: -3

T12 Justin Leonard: -2

T12 Richard Bland: -2

T12 Søren Kjeldsen: -2

T12 Cameron Percy: -2

T16 Matt Gogel: -1

T16 Steve Stricker: -1

T16 Darren Fichardt: -1

T19 Greg Owen: E

T19 Mark Hensby: E

T19 Tim O'Neal: E

T19 Miguel Angel Jiménez: E

T23 Ricardo Gonzalez: +1

T23 Steve Flesch: +1

T23 Darren Clarke: +1

T23 Shane Bertsch: +1

T27 Kirk Triplett: +2

T27 Adilson da Silva: +2

T27 Alex Cejka: +2

T27 David Duval: +2

T27 Simon Griffiths: +2

T27 Paul Broadhurst: +2

T27 Michael Allen: +2

T27 Scott Hend: +2

T35 Simon Khan: +3

T35 Peter Baker: +3

T35 Keith Horne: +3

T38 Scott Parel: +4

T38 Steven Alker: +4

T38 Stephen Gallacher: +4

T38 Andrew Marshall: +4

T38 Brendan Jones: +4

T38 Brian Gay: +4

T38 Mario Tiziani: +4

T38 Ernie Els: +4

T38 Bradley Dredge: +4

T47 Richard Green: +5

T47 Woody Austin: +5

T47 Mark Walker: +5

T47 Shingo Katayama: +5

T47 Jeff Schmid: +5

T47 Felipe Aguilar: +5

T53 Jeff Maggert: +6

T53 Colin Montgomerie: +6

T53 Tim Petrovic: +6

T56 Mark Wilson: +7

T56 Joe Durant: +7

T58 Harrison Frazar: +8

T58 Jeff Gove: +8

T58 Andre Stolz: +8

T58 Tim Cantwell: +8

T58 David Toms: +8

T58 Mick Smith: +8

T64 Gregory Bisconti: +9

T64 Ken Tanigawa: +9

T64 Bob Sowards: +9

67 Scott Hunter: +10

68 Patrik Sjöland: +11

69 Billy Andrade: +12

70 Birk Nelson: +13

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More