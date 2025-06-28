WATCH: Padraig Harrington gets into verbal exchange with veteran on-course analyst at U.S. Senior Open

Padraig Harrington became involved in a verbal altercation with NBC's on-course analyst Roger Maltbie during the second round of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open. The ace golfer was caught calling out the veteran analyst for failing to help him locate the ball.
On Friday, June 27, Harrington shot a 3-under 67 to move to 6-under overall. He picked up six birdies against three bogeys to take a share of the 36-hole lead by three strokes at Broadmoor Golf Club.
Following the second round of the U.S. Senior Open, Brett Forrest of KOAA News5 shared a video showing Padraig Harrington in a verbal exchange with Maltbie.
"Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball," the two time major champion was caught saying.
Harrington's comments didn’t sit well with Maltbie, who responded by saying it was a difficult position for the golfer to take and reminded him that he was no longer a player. However, the Irish veteran continued to insist, repeating his point to Maltbie for nearly a minute. Here's the video:
When will Padraig Harrington tee off at the U.S. Senior Open 2025, Round 3?
Padraig Harrington is paired with Mark Hensby and Stewart Cink for the third round of the U.S. Senior Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Saturday, June 28, at 10:55 a.m. MDT from the first tee.
While Harrington, Hensby, and Cink will be the last group to tee off from the first hole, K.J. Choi and David Toms will be the final pairing from the tenth tee.
The third round of the U.S. Senior Open will begin on Saturday at 9:05 a.m. MDT. Stephen Gallacher, Peter Baker, and Katsumasa Miyamoto will start from the first tee, while Paul Broadhurst, Doug Barron, and Richard Green will tee off from the tenth hole at the same time.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the U.S. Senior Open 2025 after Round 2:
- T1: Padraig Harrington: -6
- T1: Stewart Cink: -6
- T1: Mark Hensby: -6
- 4: Thomas Bjørn: -3
- T5: Y.E. Yang: -2
- T5: Billy Andrade: -2
- T7: Darren Clarke: -1
- T7: Miguel Ángel Jiménez: -1
- T7: Steve Flesch: -1
- T10: Paul Stankowski: E
- T10: Scott Hend: E
- T10: Arjun Atwal: E
- T10: Adilson da Silva: E
- T10: Freddie Jacobson: E
- T15: Kevin Sutherland: +1
- T15: Rod Pampling: +1
- T15: Ernie Els: +1
- T15: Steven Alker: +1
- T15: Matt Gogel: +1
- T15: Andrew Sapp: +1
- T15: Ted Purdy: +1
- T15: Stuart Appleby: +1
- T15: Jason Caron: +1
- T15: Tag Ridings: +1