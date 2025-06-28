WATCH: Padraig Harrington gets into verbal exchange with veteran on-course analyst at U.S. Senior Open

Padraig Harrington became involved in a verbal altercation with NBC's on-course analyst Roger Maltbie during the second round of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open. The ace golfer was caught calling out the veteran analyst for failing to help him locate the ball.

Ad

On Friday, June 27, Harrington shot a 3-under 67 to move to 6-under overall. He picked up six birdies against three bogeys to take a share of the 36-hole lead by three strokes at Broadmoor Golf Club.

Following the second round of the U.S. Senior Open, Brett Forrest of KOAA News5 shared a video showing Padraig Harrington in a verbal exchange with Maltbie.

"Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball," the two time major champion was caught saying.

Ad

Trending

Harrington's comments didn’t sit well with Maltbie, who responded by saying it was a difficult position for the golfer to take and reminded him that he was no longer a player. However, the Irish veteran continued to insist, repeating his point to Maltbie for nearly a minute. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When will Padraig Harrington tee off at the U.S. Senior Open 2025, Round 3?

Padraig Harrington is paired with Mark Hensby and Stewart Cink for the third round of the U.S. Senior Open 2025. The trio will tee off on Saturday, June 28, at 10:55 a.m. MDT from the first tee.

While Harrington, Hensby, and Cink will be the last group to tee off from the first hole, K.J. Choi and David Toms will be the final pairing from the tenth tee.

Ad

The third round of the U.S. Senior Open will begin on Saturday at 9:05 a.m. MDT. Stephen Gallacher, Peter Baker, and Katsumasa Miyamoto will start from the first tee, while Paul Broadhurst, Doug Barron, and Richard Green will tee off from the tenth hole at the same time.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the U.S. Senior Open 2025 after Round 2:

T1: Padraig Harrington: -6

Padraig Harrington: T1: Stewart Cink: -6

Stewart Cink: T1: Mark Hensby: -6

Mark Hensby: 4: Thomas Bjørn: -3

Thomas Bjørn: T5: Y.E. Yang: -2

Y.E. Yang: T5: Billy Andrade: -2

Billy Andrade: T7: Darren Clarke: -1

Darren Clarke: T7: Miguel Ángel Jiménez: -1

Miguel Ángel Jiménez: T7: Steve Flesch: -1

Steve Flesch: T10: Paul Stankowski: E

Paul Stankowski: T10: Scott Hend: E

Scott Hend: T10: Arjun Atwal: E

Arjun Atwal: T10: Adilson da Silva: E

Adilson da Silva: T10: Freddie Jacobson: E

Freddie Jacobson: T15: Kevin Sutherland: +1

Kevin Sutherland: T15: Rod Pampling: +1

Rod Pampling: T15: Ernie Els: +1

Ernie Els: T15: Steven Alker: +1

Steven Alker: T15: Matt Gogel: +1

Matt Gogel: T15: Andrew Sapp: +1

Andrew Sapp: T15: Ted Purdy: +1

Ted Purdy: T15: Stuart Appleby: +1

Stuart Appleby: T15: Jason Caron: +1

Jason Caron: T15: Tag Ridings: +1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More