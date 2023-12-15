WATCH: Paige Spiranac goes into a frenzy after scoring her 5th hole in one 

Paige Spiranac recently attempted the JetFuel challenge on YouTube. The social media personality is an ambassador for JetFuel and has done various challenges for the brand.

Recently, she attempted to make a hole-in-one from 50 tries after failing the 25 tries challenge. Spiranac started the challenge confidently and placed the ball in the green but failed to make a hole-in-one after the first 10 attempts. Subsequently, she tried something different and slowly eased the ball towards the hole but still couldn't manage to put it in the hole.

However, with just two shots remaining out of 50, Paige Spiranac finally scored a hole-in-one. The golf influencer was understandably excited, and shared a clip of her achievement on X (previously Twitter), captioning the post:

"Golf snobs-“She can’t play.” *Makes hole in one on camera*"

Although Paige Spiranac has never played on the LPGA Tour, she is still an accomplished golfer who uses social media to share her golfing skills. She has over 366k subscribers on YouTube.

Interestingly, this was the fifth time Spiranac scored a hole-in-one and the second one captured on camera. In the recent clip shared on social media, the 30-year-old was in utter disbelief following her successful attempt and excitedly ran through the entire course.

Paige Spiranac shares interest over Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm recently grabbed the headlines after announcing his move away from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Although the Spanish professional golfer received massive scrutiny for the move, Paige Spiranac was interested in his future and believed it was massive news. Spiranac took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with her 963k followers. She wrote:

"Jon Rahm to LIV. This is massive news. Things are about to get very very interesting"

Jon Rahm shocked the entire golfing community with his move and even said that money was one of the reasons for his switch, via the Golf Digest. Australia. The exact financial details of the deal haven't been released yet, but Rahm is expected to get his own LIV Golf team called Los Toros.

Spiranac confirmed on X that Rahm will be offered a lucrative deal worth over $600 million. Although it is not confirmed yet, the 2023 Masters Tournament winner could become the highest-paid golfer in the history of the sport.