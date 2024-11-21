WATCH: Paige Spiranac’s "great simple drill" with a towel to hit the ball longer

Paige Spiranac shared a simple towel hack this week, in a video dedicated to improving golf swings. The American social influencer often shares golf tricks and tips with her fans. She regularly shares content on social media and is also active on the paid subscription-based platform Passes.

Recently, Spiranac posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), where she has one million followers. In it, she spoke about improving one's golf game using a towel. She demonstrated the hack by putting the towel on the ground and using it to help place her feet the required distance apart.

She said:

"Here is a great drill that you can do indoors during those cold months. All you need is a towel. Next, you are going to throw the towel on the ground and then bunch it in the center. Next, you are going to step on the towel and push out and down at the same time. You wanna feel the force moving down to your feet and also that tension that you're creating with the towel."

You can see the video of Paige Spiranac's towel hack below:

Last month, Paige Spiranac shared a video on Instagram about the towel hack while playing on the golf course. She posted a clip of taking a shot while standing on a towel in stunning all-black attire. Sharing the clip, she wrote:

"Been working hard on using ground force in my swing! I’ve always had strong legs but wasn’t using them correctly during my swing. I’ve picked up distance and I’m more consistent! I always love learning more about the swing and ways to get better!"

Notably, Spiranac played the game at a professional level for a while. However, she switched careers and moved into modeling and content creation.

Paige Spiranac promises fans "more golf content"

Spiranac enjoys a subscription of around four million fans on Instagram. She posts content on the platform from time to time but recently shared a post promising her fans that she would upload more golf content.

This week, the SI model posted four pictures from the greens in a beautiful black outfit while addressing fans' queries in the caption. She said that since fans wanted to see more golf content on Instagram, she would be doing that in the future. She wrote:

"I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever.

"I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward⛳️"

Earlier this year, Paige Spiranac participated in the inaugural edition of the PGA Tour Creator Classic, an exclusive golf event for golf content creators. She played in the nine-hole event and finished with a score of 2-over. Luke Kwon won the event.

