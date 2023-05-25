Watch: PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka spotted yet again at a Panthers game

Brooks Koepka sealed another major tournament victory last week at Oak Hills after winning the 2023 PGA Championship. As the tournament is now over, golfers resume their practices and look forward to the upcoming events. However, the winner is not done with his celebrations yet.

After winning the major event on Sunday, May 21, Brooks Koepka headed to cheer for his favorite NHL team on Monday evening. The renowned golfer was beaming with joy after winning the fifth major of his career while watching the Florida Panthers play at the BB&T Center.

On May 25, he was again spotted watching Panther's game, enthusiastically cheering for the team. Nuclear Golf shared a video on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Brooks Koepka going again with Panthers W."

When Brooke Keopka joined the Panthers two days ago, he was given a custom-made t-shirt with the words "Watching the P's" printed on the back. The golfer epitomizes a real sports fan, rooting for the home team to win the Eastern Conference League

When will Brooks Koepka return to play?

After signing a contract with LIV Golf last year, Brooks Koepka plays on the Saudi-backed series. The next event of the series is slated to take place from May 26-28 at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

After the LIV Golf event this week, Koepka will also be competing in the third major of the year, scheduled to take place in June.

He had competed in all the LIV Golf events dating back to the beginning of the second season of the series in February. Interestingly, he won the Orlando event before travelling to Augusta for the Masters.

Koepka finished second at the Masters alongside Phil Mickelson and finally took home the Wanamaker trophy within a month at the Oak Hills.

Brooks Koepka's victory at the 2023 PGA Championship is huge for the LIV Golf series. However, the American golfer is above the fray. Despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf having been engaged in a legal battle, Keopka practiced with the former World No.1 Rory McIlroy at the Masters and enjoyed playing with the Tour players.

Koepka, who became the first LIV golfer to win the major, has been more focused on his game than on promoting the tumultuous series with his victory. In a conversation with The Mirror, he said:

"Yeah, it's a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time, I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship."

This led to rumors claiming he might join the PGA Tour again. Nonetheless, it won't be easy for the 33-year-old golfer to join the Tour as LIV Golf has a high penalty for golfers breaking their contracts.

According to Sports Illustrated, LIV Golf can impose a penalty four times the golfer signed the contract with the series. However, Koepka was happy with his decision and told the reports in an interview after winning the PGA Championship. He said:

"Honestly, yeah, probably, if I'm being completely honest. I think it would have been [different if I was healthy]. But I'm happy with the decision I made."

