PGA of America President Don Rea again made the headlines regarding Ryder Cup after a video of him singing an Eminem song went viral on the internet. He previously faced criticism for his take on the fans' abusive behavior in New York towards the European team.On Wednesday, The Shotgun Start shared a video of the PGA of America president from the Ryder Cup on its X (formerly Twitter) account. On Saturday night (September 27), following the conclusion of the tournament's second day matches, Don Rea sang Eminem’s popular 'Love Yourself' song while the US Team struggled with their game. Sharing the video, The Shotgun Start wrote:&quot;We have obtained video of PGA President Don Rea singing Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on Saturday night of the Ryder Cup as the USA trailed 11.5-4.5, as first reported by @trlkershaw&quot;After the first two days' outing at the Ryder Cup 2025, the US team trailed by seven points. They had a tough time on the greens in the opening day matchups on Friday, September 26, and they struggled on Saturday as well.On the second day, Team US lost three foursome matches and three fourball matches. On Sunday, September 28, they bounced back but ultimately lost the title by two points.Don Rea apologizes for his Ryder Cup remarkLast month, after the Ryder Cup, PGA of America President Don Rea talked about the behavior of the fans towards the European team in New York during the biennial tournament. He said that 'it happened' when the tournament was held in 'Rome' and 'things like that are going to happen.'His comment put him in the center of controversy, and fans were critical of his opinion. However, he later apologized for his comments earlier this month by email, in which he said (via bunkred.com):“Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited – especially with the US team’s rally on Sunday afternoon – some fan behaviour clearly crossed the line. It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA or as PGA of America Golf Professionals. We condemn that behaviour unequivocally.“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologised on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. I would also like to apologise personally to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.&quot;At the 2025 edition, Rory McIlroy was heckled during the game when an incident was recorded where a fan threw beer on his wife, Erica Stoll. But despite the challenges on foreign soil, Team Europe defended the title.