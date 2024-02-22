WATCH: PGA pro golfer Georgia Ball gets unsolicited ‘swing advice’ from stranger at practice range 

Georgia Ball, a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, was working on her swing when she got some unsolicited advice from a stranger. The golf coach was practicing when the man approached her and advised her on how to hit a perfect shot.

Though initially perplexed, Ball tried to concentrate on her game and listened to the man. She did all in her power to convince him that she was attempting to adjust her swing. However, the man persisted and confidently asserted that he had more than 20 years of gaming expertise.

Ball, who herself is a professional coach and an expert in the game, kept her composure during their interaction. She was nervous and took a shot, which the man said was better than her previous shot.

Ball, who boasts over 174K followers on her Instagram page, shared the video on the social media platform with the caption:

"Can you believe he said this?"

Ball was praised by her followers in the post's comments section for her tolerance of the man's unsolicited counsel.

One person commented, "Omg. The way he cuts you off. The way he took credit for your swing and the way you strike the ball. Absolutely not… Props to you for laughing it off, I probably wouldn’t have been as nice."

"I can’t believe how polite you were. I live in Boston and this would have ended entirely differently if I was filming… Brava!," wrote another fan.

"Always happens 😤🤣... honestly, what makes me laugh is that most of the lads commenting on this post calling this guy out will have done this themselves at least once in their lifetime 😂👀 ... you're doing amazing, I can't wait to see what's next xx," wrote a fan.

"I got more angry every time he wouldn't let you finish speaking." wrote another fan.

Fans comment on Georgia Ball's post

Exploring more about Georgia Ball

Georgia Ball is a PGA Tour professional golfer and a golf coach. She often shares golf related videos on social media platforms.

According to Golf Monthly, Ball is from Merseyside. She shares her valuable advice with golfers on her social media page and also on Patreon.com.

The monthly dues for her Par membership are £3, her Birdie membership is £8.50 and her Eagle membership is £11.55. She also provides a seven-day free trial.