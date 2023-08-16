Watch: PGA pro Justin Rose throws out the first pitch for the Chicago Cubs - White Sox game

The English PGA Tour professional, Justin Rose, is currently in Olympia Fields, Illinois, for the 2023 BMW Championship. Prior to the PGA Tour event, Rose made a visit to Wrigley Field in Chicago 35 miles away from Olympia Fields, on Tuesday, August 15th, to attend the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

Rose was given the honor of making the ceremonial first pitch for the Cubs during the second leg of the Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field. He stepped onto the field alongside Clark the Cub, who was carrying the golfer's Cubs-themed golf bag.

Sporting a Cubs jersey with the number 99, the 43-year-old Englishman pitched the ball, while Clark the Cub took on the role of catcher. Before being caught by Clark the Cub, the pitch went slightly higher than intended and deflected to the left.

The 2018 FedEx Cup champion subsequently posed for some photographs with Clark the Cub and proceeded to watch a video of his pitch. His facial expressions clearly indicated that he was well aware that the pitch had not been up to par.

"It's not making viral... Embarrassment," said Rose.

The match result didn't go in the Chicago Cubs' favor, as they lost to their arch-rivals by 3-5 on Tuesday.

When will Justin Rose tee off at the 2023 BMW Championship?

Justin Rose during the 2018 BMW Championship

Justin Rose is entering the 2023 BMW Championship after a T20 finish in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. He totaled 8-under over four days, which comprised an incredible comeback in the third round, where he shot a low 61 after shooting 76 on the first day at Memphis.

With last week's performance, Rose has made an on-the-spot improvement to 32nd and will need a good result at Olympia Fields to make it into the Tour Championship week.

Rose is paired with Sahith Theegala for the first round of the 2023 BMW Championship. The pair will tee off at 9:59 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 17.

The 2013 US Open winner has played the BMW Championship 11 times and has four top-10 finishes, including two runner-up finishes and a win in 2011. In the 2018 BMW Championship, he lost the event in a playoff.

This was followed by a T4 finish at the Tour Championship, which eventually helped him win the FedEx Cup title that year.

In the 2022–23 season, Rose has made 13 cuts in 19 starts and bagged one victory, which came at the AT&T Pebble Beach ProAm.

Here are Justin Rose's performances this season:

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open: T9

The RSM Classic: T29

The American Express: T26

Farmers Insurance Open: T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 1

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational: CUT

The Players Championship: T6

Valspar Championship: T36

Masters Tournament: T16

RBC Heritage: T25

PGA Championship: T9

Charles Schwab Challenge: T12

RBC Canadian Open: 8

U.S. Open: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T20