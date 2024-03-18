Watch: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan booed by fans at The Players Championship 2024

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan received boos from the fans when his name was announced during the presentation ceremony for the Players Championship.

On Sunday, March 17, Scottie Scheffler beat Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, and Wyndham Clark by a stroke margin to become back-to-back champions at the Players Championship.

Post-event, all the dignitaries, including Monahan, were present at the TPC Sawgrass for the trophy presentation. As NBC Sports commentator Mike Tirico announced Monahan's name, he was welcomed by a lot of boos from the fans in attendance.

Monahan also received boos last year when CBS Sports Amanda Renner announced his name during the FedEx Cup presentation ceremony.

For the uninitiated, Monahan has been under scrutiny for his decisions, including the shock merger announcement of the Tour and the PIF-sponsored LIV Golf. While he is still able to continue holding his position, he doesn't have the confidence of all the players and the fans. Players have accused him of keeping them in the dark before taking such a drastic step.

Earlier this week, Monahan assured that the Tour's deal with PIF was making positive progress.

"We’ve made and continue to make real progress in our negotiations and our discussions with the PIF," Monahan said on Tuesday. "I recognize that this is frustrating for all of you, but it really is not in the best interest of the PGA Tour and our membership and for PIF for me to be talking about where we are with specific elements of our discussions."

He had also said that he believed he had the backing of both the PGA Tour Policy Board as well as the PGA Tour Enterprises'.

However, soon after the 53-year-old made this statement, Xander Schauffele said the former had a long road to go before gaining the confidence of the players. Players like Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel have also asked for more transparency in their decision-making.

What's next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour will now head to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, for the 2024 Valspar Championship, which will take place from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24. Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor will be the final stop of the Florida Swing.

Despite being scheduled for the week after the Players Championship, the Valspar Championship will not be short of star power, as ten of the top 50 players in the OWGR will be in action at the Copperhead Course.

Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are some of the top names highlighting the field of this week's event. Taylor Moore is the defending champion at the Valspar Championship.