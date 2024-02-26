Watch: PGA Tour posts throwback video of Jake Knapp’s wild celebration after getting Tour bound

Jake Knapp shot an even-par 71 on Sunday (February 25) but overall aggregated at 19-under to win the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, beating Sami Valimaki by two shots. This was his only fifth start on the PGA Tour since getting the card and ninth overall.

Knapp earned the PGA Tour card last year after finishing 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List for the 2022–23 season. He had also made a joint 10th finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, following which he was one of the 30 players to get the Tour membership for this year.

On Sunday, the PGA Tour shared a throwback video on X (formerly Twitter) where the 29-year-old Californian golfer can be seen celebrating the tour call with other players. In the clip, he is sporting the NHL's Anaheim Ducks jersey as he is seen shotgunning the beer after getting Tour-bound.

Last year, Knapp was not even a PGA Tour member, and now he will play at all the remaining Signature Events. Besides, he has also earned an invitation to the upcoming Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship.

How much did Jake Knapp bag for the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Payout explored

Jake Knapp won $1,458,000 for winning the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The complete purse size for the event was $8,100,000.

Here's the payout at the Mexico Open:

1. Jake Knapp (-19): $1,458,000

2. Sami Välimäki (-17): $882,900

T3. C.T. Pan (-14): $429,300

T3. Stephan Jaeger (-14): $429,300

T3. Justin Lower (-14): $429,300

T6. Patrick Rodgers (-13): $283,500

T6. Robert MacIntyre (-13): $283,500

T8. Carson Young (-12): $220,725

T8. Doug Ghim (-12): $220,725

T8. Andrew Novak (-12): $220,725

T8. Erik van Rooyen (-12): $220,725

T8. Chan Kim (-12): $220,725

T13. Maverick McNealy (-11): $145,125

T13. Tony Finau (-11): $145,125

T13. Brandon Wu (-11): $145,125

T13. Alvaro Ortiz (-11): $145,125

T13. Ben Silverman (-11): $145,125

T13. Henrik Norlander (-11): $145,125

T19. Greyson Sigg (-10): $99,549

T19. Aaron Rai (-10): $99,549

T19. Martin Trainer (-10): $99,549

T19. Keith Mitchell (-10): $99,549

T19. Jorge Campillo (-10): $99,549

T24. Dylan Wu (-9): $61,695

T24. Nico Echavarria (-9): $61,695

T24. Parker Coody (-9): $61,695

T24. Stuart Macdonald (-9): $61,695

T24. Aaron Baddeley (-9): $61,695

T24. Chandler Keith Phillips (-9): $61,695

T24. Chesson Hadley (-9): $61,695

T24. Davis Thompson (-9): $61,695

T24. Cameron Champ (-9): $61,695

T33. Harry Hall (-8): $44,145

T33. James Hahn (-8): $44,145

T33. Chad Ramey (-8): $44,145

T33. Emiliano Grillo (-8): $44,145

T33. Matt Wallace (-8): $44,145

T38. Austin Eckroat (-7): $32,805

T38. Rafael Campos (-7): $32,805

T38. Ryan McCormick (-7): $32,805

T38. Hayden Neyland Springer (-7): $32,805

T38. Wilson Furr (-7): $32,805

T38. Jimmy Stanger (-7): $32,805

T38. Kevin Dougherty (-7): $32,805

T38. Joseph Bramlett (-7): $32,805

T46. Santiago De La Fuente (a) (-6):

T46. Thorbjørn Olesen (-6): $25,515

T48. Ryo Hisatsune (-5): $22,194

T48. Cristobal Del Solar (-5): $22,194

T48. Lanto Griffin (-5): $22,194

T48. Mark Hubbard (-5): $22,194

T52. Nicolai Højgaard (-4): $19,467

T52. Austin Smotherman (-4): $19,467

T52. Padraig Harrington (-4): $19,467

T52. Victor Perez (-4): $19,467

T52. Carl Yuan (-4): $19,467

T52. Ryan Palmer (-4): $19,467