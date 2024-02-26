Watch: PGA Tour posts throwback video of Jake Knapp’s wild celebration after getting Tour bound

Jake Knapp shot an even-par 71 on Sunday (February 25) but overall aggregated at 19-under to win the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, beating Sami Valimaki by two shots. This was his only fifth start on the PGA Tour since getting the card and ninth overall.
Knapp earned the PGA Tour card last year after finishing 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List for the 2022–23 season. He had also made a joint 10th finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, following which he was one of the 30 players to get the Tour membership for this year.
On Sunday, the PGA Tour shared a throwback video on X (formerly Twitter) where the 29-year-old Californian golfer can be seen celebrating the tour call with other players. In the clip, he is sporting the NHL's Anaheim Ducks jersey as he is seen shotgunning the beer after getting Tour-bound.
Last year, Knapp was not even a PGA Tour member, and now he will play at all the remaining Signature Events. Besides, he has also earned an invitation to the upcoming Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship.
How much did Jake Knapp bag for the Mexico Open at Vidanta? Payout explored
Jake Knapp won $1,458,000 for winning the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The complete purse size for the event was $8,100,000.
Here's the payout at the Mexico Open:
- 1. Jake Knapp (-19): $1,458,000
- 2. Sami Välimäki (-17): $882,900
- T3. C.T. Pan (-14): $429,300
- T3. Stephan Jaeger (-14): $429,300
- T3. Justin Lower (-14): $429,300
- T6. Patrick Rodgers (-13): $283,500
- T6. Robert MacIntyre (-13): $283,500
- T8. Carson Young (-12): $220,725
- T8. Doug Ghim (-12): $220,725
- T8. Andrew Novak (-12): $220,725
- T8. Erik van Rooyen (-12): $220,725
- T8. Chan Kim (-12): $220,725
- T13. Maverick McNealy (-11): $145,125
- T13. Tony Finau (-11): $145,125
- T13. Brandon Wu (-11): $145,125
- T13. Alvaro Ortiz (-11): $145,125
- T13. Ben Silverman (-11): $145,125
- T13. Henrik Norlander (-11): $145,125
- T19. Greyson Sigg (-10): $99,549
- T19. Aaron Rai (-10): $99,549
- T19. Martin Trainer (-10): $99,549
- T19. Keith Mitchell (-10): $99,549
- T19. Jorge Campillo (-10): $99,549
- T24. Dylan Wu (-9): $61,695
- T24. Nico Echavarria (-9): $61,695
- T24. Parker Coody (-9): $61,695
- T24. Stuart Macdonald (-9): $61,695
- T24. Aaron Baddeley (-9): $61,695
- T24. Chandler Keith Phillips (-9): $61,695
- T24. Chesson Hadley (-9): $61,695
- T24. Davis Thompson (-9): $61,695
- T24. Cameron Champ (-9): $61,695
- T33. Harry Hall (-8): $44,145
- T33. James Hahn (-8): $44,145
- T33. Chad Ramey (-8): $44,145
- T33. Emiliano Grillo (-8): $44,145
- T33. Matt Wallace (-8): $44,145
- T38. Austin Eckroat (-7): $32,805
- T38. Rafael Campos (-7): $32,805
- T38. Ryan McCormick (-7): $32,805
- T38. Hayden Neyland Springer (-7): $32,805
- T38. Wilson Furr (-7): $32,805
- T38. Jimmy Stanger (-7): $32,805
- T38. Kevin Dougherty (-7): $32,805
- T38. Joseph Bramlett (-7): $32,805
- T46. Santiago De La Fuente (a) (-6):
- T46. Thorbjørn Olesen (-6): $25,515
- T48. Ryo Hisatsune (-5): $22,194
- T48. Cristobal Del Solar (-5): $22,194
- T48. Lanto Griffin (-5): $22,194
- T48. Mark Hubbard (-5): $22,194
- T52. Nicolai Højgaard (-4): $19,467
- T52. Austin Smotherman (-4): $19,467
- T52. Padraig Harrington (-4): $19,467
- T52. Victor Perez (-4): $19,467
- T52. Carl Yuan (-4): $19,467
- T52. Ryan Palmer (-4): $19,467