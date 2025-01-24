Watch: PGA Tour pro 'fights the elements' to make the cut at Farmers Insurance Open

PGA Tour pro Mac Meissner fought against all the elements to make the cutline at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Farmers Insurance Open is not a signature event on the PGA Tour roster, which means it'll have a cut system after 36 holes.

Currently, all the golfers couldn't finish 36 holes within two days of play because of the weather disruptions at Torrey Pines South and North courses. The play got suspended on the second day due to windy weather and later it resumed only to get cancelled again for darkness. The second round would resume on Friday (January 24) and following that, the cut system would take place.

While many golfers are yet to finish their second round, Meissner completed 36 holes and successfully made it through the projected cutline of +1, according to the PGA Tour. Following that, PGA Tour's X page shared a video of Meissner carding the last birdie on the 18th hole and with that, they wrote a caption:

Trending

“Fighting the elements to make the cut 👏 A birdie on the last puts Mac Meissner on the number @FarmersInsOpen. #CutCam”

Expand Tweet

Meissner is at T57 after shooting 69 and 76 in the two rounds. He carded one birdie in the first round with two bogeys and in the second round, he shot five birdies and two bogeys.

Before this, he also played at the Sony Open and the American Express, where he finished at T21 and T68 with 10 under 270 and 7 under 281, respectively.

How did PGA Tour Pro Mac Meissner perform in his 2024 tournaments?

Mac Meissner had six top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour last year including a T4 at the Barracuda Championship, a T5 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, a T10 at the Valero Texas Open, and a T15 at the ISCO Championship.

Here's a list of his performances in the 2024 season:

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed cut

Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Resort & Spa: T53

Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club: T23

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort: T26

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: Missed cut

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T10

Corales Puntacana Championship at the Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course): Missed cut

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at the TPC Craig Ranch: Missed cut

Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club: T13

Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club: T5

RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club: T57

U.S. Open at the Pinehurst No. 2: Missed cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: Missed cut

John Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run: T20

ISCO Championship at the Keene Trace Golf Club: T15

Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Club: T4

3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities: T59

Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club: T12

Procore Championship at the Silverado Resort (North Course): Missed cut

Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson: T37

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: T25

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at the ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club: T27

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback