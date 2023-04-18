Watch: PGA Tour releases Justin Thomas and his caddie Bones’ conversation from the pine straws at RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas finished T25 at the RBC Heritage last Sunday. Although he was still far from his best, he showed glimpses of his brilliance at Harbour Town Golf Links.

During the 15th hole of Round 2 of RBC, Thomas hit a 332-yard shot off the tee but to the tree's outline. Ball was still 254 yards away from the hole. That's when Thomas and his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay discuss the next shot.

Thomas tells Bones about his plans:

"Up by that truck, truck thing. Like, running it up in there. Then if, obviously, if it overturns it, you got the bunker..."

Bones confirmed his plan:

"Okay, so you're going up the right?"

To which Thomas gives affirmation with a yes.

The former No. 1 had a few other things in mind too:

"But I still like, you know, starting it kind of like where that dude's sitting down. In yellow and turning it pretty much on the left edge of the truck, I'll call it."

"I am good with that, yeah. We should have a right to left wind," Bones gave a nod to the golfer's plans.

Thomas then hit one of the best shots of the tournament that fell just 48 feet away from the hole. He put it in the fourth shot with a putt from 7 feet away from the hole for a birdie.

Who is Justin Thomas' caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay?

Justin Thomas during the 2023 Masters - Round Two

Jim 'Bones' Mackay is one of the most experienced caddies in professional golf at the moment. Earlier, he had a 25-year-long partnership with veteran Phil Mickelson. Together, they won five majors and 41 PGA Tour titles.

The Phil-Bones partnership came to an end in 2017, after which the latter took up the commentator's role for NBC Sports/Golf Channel.

Soon, Bones found a new partner, Justin Thomas, and the pair have been together since 2018. That year, Thomas won the 2018 WGC-Fedex St. Jude Invitational, which helped him reach World No. 1 in OWGR.

Mackay carried the bag for Larry Mize and Scott Simpson prior to Mickelson and Thomas. The nickname "Bones" was given to him by Fred Couples in 1990.

Justin Thomas 2022-23 season so far

Justin Thomas has played 10 events this season and has had 7 top 25 finishes, including two top 10 finishes. He shockingly failed to make the cut in the 2023 Masters Tournament. He is currently at 65 in the FedEx Cup standings this season with 410 points.

The former World No. 1 has won at least one title since the 2015-16 season and he will be hoping the streak continues this year too.

Here are the titles won by Justin Thomas in his career:

2015-2016

CIMB Classic

2016-2017

CIMB Classic

Dell Technologies Championship

SBS Tournament of Champions

PGA Championship

Sony Open in Hawaii

2017-2018

The Honda Classic

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

2018-2019

BMW Championship

2019-2020

Sentry Tournament of Champions

THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2020-2021

THE PLAYERS Championship

2021-2021

PGA Championship

