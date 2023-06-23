Watch: PGA Tour shares video flaunting Denny Mccarthy's insane basketball skills as he takes the Travelers Championship lead

The PGA Tour shared a video of Denny McCarthy displaying his insane basketball skills after the golfer topped the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship on Thursday, June 22.

McCarthy had a dream start at the TPC River Highlands as he carded a bogey-free 10-under 60 on Thursday. He is two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

The PGA Tour reposted a three-week-old video of the 30-year-old golfer shooting one three-pointer after another. The caption aptly described his round on Thursday, where he made a whopping 10 birdies.

The PGA Tour wrote:

"Live look at @_DennyMcCarthy right now @TraavelersChamp."

The video was originally posted around three weeks ago, when McCarthy and five other PGA Tour professionals (Harris English, Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Trey Mullinax, and Mark Hubbard) visited Ohio State's practice faculty for the three-point shooting contest ahead of the NBA finals.

McCarthy, who also played basketball during his school days, easily won the contest with 21 three-pointers.

McCarthy has often spoken about his love for basketball in the past.

"Basketball is probably my first love," McCarthy was quoted saying as per Yahoo Sports. "I just loved shooting around as a kid. Our neighbors had a sports court, and in the winter, I would shovel their sport court for free just so I could shoot hoops."

"I showed up just like really positive," said Denny McCarthy after shooting 60 at Travelers Championship, round 1

A couple of weeks ago, Denny McCarthy suffered a heartbreak at the 2023 Memorial Tournament, where he just fell short of the title after growing down against Viktor Hovland in the playoff.

McCarthy said after the defeat that he used the defeat at Muirfield Village Golf Club as motivation moving forward. While speaking to the reporters on Thursday, he explained what had improved since then.

He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"Ball striking is just slowly creeping along. Driving of the ball has been pretty good. Yeah, just trying to just find ways to get better. Sometimes that's just mentally."

"Like today, I showed up just like really positive, laughing, joking with a bunch of people. Like I don't know why. I was just in a good mood to start my round today."

McCarthy also spoke about his pairing with Patton Kizzire, whom he referred to as a good friend.

"Patton is a good friend of mine, so nice comfortable pairing," he said. "We were talking down a lot of fairways. I was just kind of just playing a round of golf with the buddies and playing really freely."

When will Denny McCarthy resume playing at the Travelers Championship 2023 on Friday?

Denny McCarthy during the Travelers Championship, Round One

Denny McCarthy is paired alongside Patton Kizzire and Robby Shelton for the first two rounds of the Travelers Championship 2023. The trio will tee off at 8:55 am ET on Friday, June 23, at the TPC River Highlands.

While McCarthy is at the top of the leaderboard after Day 1, Kizzire was placed T28 after carding 67, and Shelton finished T68 after shooting 69.

