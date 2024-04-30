WATCH: Phil Mickelson gives Bryson DeChambeau some bunker shot tips

Phil Mickelson has been lacking in major sporting results in his three-season stint at LIV Golf. But he has been one of the most active players in the league's development, and lately, he has been advising younger players, including major champion Bryson DeChambeau.

The video showing Phil Mickelson advising Bryson DeChambeau on how to execute a specific shot from a sand bunker was posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Crushers GC team, captained by DeChambeau. The account has less than 7,000 followers, but this post has surpassed 57,000 views in four hours.

The images show Phil Mickelson explaining to Bryson DeChambeau the best way to execute a wedge shot out of a sand bunker. The secret shared by Mickelson lies in the position the player must adopt in relation to the ball.

Ahead, the footage shows Bryson DeChambeau putting Phil Mickelson's advice into practice, almost managing to sneak the ball in from the beach.

Mickelson is recognized as a world authority on the short game. He is especially known for his quality playing from the bunkers.

Recently, Mickelson took the time to advise Caleb Surrat on his game from the bunker as well. According to LIV Golf players, it is common for Mickelson to conduct these practice sessions with players who ask him to do so.

Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf career at a glance

Mickelson is one of LIV Golf's top stars and was drafted in 2022, for a reported $200 million. His sporting results have been below his expectations, but his influence on the circuit and in the golf world is unquestionable.

Mickelson has played 26 individual LIV Golf tournaments, in addition to the 2023 Tour Championship. In other words, he has participated in every event that has been called in the league during its entire existence.

Mickelson's best result has been finishing 8th, which he accomplished at the 2022 LIV Golf Chicago. He has also had two other top 10s, finishing 9th at 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah and 10th at 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster. In three other tournaments, he has finished in the Top 20.

In terms of team competition, the HyFlyers led by Mickelson have finished on just two podiums (3rd at 2022 LIV Golf Chicago and 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide). In addition, they have finished in 12 other Top 8s in 27 events.