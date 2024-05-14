Watch: Phil Mickelson gives a ‘taste’ of ‘Pros vs Schmos’ just days after he challenged Ian Poulter 

Phil Mickelson has announced the 'Pros vs. Schmos' match, which will take place soon. The announcement came just a few days after Ian Poulter accepted to participate in the event as a Schmos.

A few days ago, Mickelson announced that he was going to play a Pros vs. Schmos 9-hole match. He added that he would share some insights during the match, which would hopefully be fun to watch.

On Monday, May 13, Phil Mickelson shared a short clip on social media where he is seen bantering with his HyFlyers teammate Brendan Steele. Along with the video, he wrote:

"Here’s a taste of what’s coming soon in Pros vs Schmos. It’s 2 Pros Vs 2 Schmos. You will see good golf, a heavy dose of bad golf plus some instruction and an abundance of banter. The quality can be better but it’ll improve. It’s my first one 🤷‍♂️"

A few days ago, Poulter had accepted to participate in the 9-hole match. He added that he was hoping to see himself and Mickelson as Ryder Cup captains of Europe and the USA, respectively, but that wasn't possible anymore. He was ready to become 'Schmos' against the American veteran in the 9-hole 2-vs-2 faceoff.

"So name the place and time and I will bring the 🎥 I’m all in 👍🏼👊🏼 Just put those calf muscles away. Tartans trousers only," he added.

Is Phil Mickelson competing at the PGA Championship this week?

The six-time Major champion will be back in action this week at the PGA Championship. The PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Club.

Phil Mickelson qualified for the PGA Championship, considering he was one of the winners of the past five editions. He won the tournament in 2021 to become the oldest major champion ever.

Mickelson has a great record at the PGA Championship, as he has missed just three cuts in his 30 appearances at the event. He has made 15 top-25s and has finished inside the top-10 in 10 of those. He first won the PGA Championship in 2005, which was his second Major championship of his career.

Besides two wins, he has also finished runner-up twice. However, last year, he finished T58.