Watch: Phil Mickelson seen wearing a pair of goggles on the greens at Valhalla

Six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson was spotted wearing unique ProAim Putting training glasses during a practice round of the 2024 PGA Championship. The American golfer is gearing up to play in this week's Major, which starts on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Course.

The goggles have a unique design with yellow plastic behind the right eye, helping the player while putting, and feature an orange grid that allows players to align their strokes to the target.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video of Phil Mickelson on their X account with the caption:

"#LOOK: Phil Mickelson was wearing a pair of goggles on the greens at Valhalla. Do you think it help his game?"

Expand Tweet

As per Intheholegolf.com, ProAim Golf Putting glasses work on optical imprinting and instantly give visual feedback to provide the perfect setup for club alignment and swing path. Phil Mickelson makes sure to use such accessories to improve his game. The Lefty became the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship in 2021 and aims to repeat history this week.

The 53-year-old golfer has been impressive at Majors and finished as the runner-up at the Masters in 2023. Although he has struggled with his LIV Golf game, his results in the Majors have been decent. He played at the Augusta event last month and finished tied for 43rd place. The Lefty is now making sure he will compete in full form aiming for a good finish at this week's PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson wore light enhancement glasses at the 2023 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson often makes headlines for his unique choices of golf attire. Last year, during the PGA Championship, he was spotted wearing sunglasses during cloudy weather in the event's third round.

Mickelson later explained the unique properties of the sunglasses while replying to a tweet from CBS' Kyle Porter. He revealed that they were light enhancement sunglasses specially made for "overcast" and "rainy days." He tweeted:

"They are light enhancement glasses that are made for overcast and rainy days. They add light, helps to read greens, and protects from wind and rain drops. They’re not for everybody. In fact, not many people even know of them."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the sunglasses were not really helpful for Mickelson, and he ended up finishing T58 on the leaderboard. He shot 73, 72, 75 and 70 in the four rounds of the Major.

Phil Mickelson's unique goggles are once again grabbing fans' attention as he sets his sights on Valhalla. It will be interesting to see if his ProAim Putting training glasses will help him play better at the 2024 PGA Championship.