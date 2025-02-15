WATCH: Phil Mickelson shares his POV from the Watering Hole at LIV Golf Adelaide

Phil Mickelson recently shared his point of view from the much-talked-about Watering Hole at LIV Golf Adelaide. He took the camera into his own hands to show the world what it felt like to enter the most popular hole on the LIV Golf circuit.

Mickelson is in Adelaide, Australia, for LIV Golf Adelaide this week, which teed off on Friday, February 14, at Grange Golf Club. He carded an even-par 72 in the opening round and was tied for 28th after Day 1.

On Saturday, February 15, Phil Mickelson took to X to share his POV of the Watering Hole.

"My view from the Watering Hole yesterday. Long LIV Golf!" he wrote

Phil Mickelson off to an average start at the LIV Golf Adelaide, Round 2

Phil Mickelson during the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following an even-par 72 in the opening round of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025, Phil Mickelson didn’t make any improvements on Saturday. He started the round with a birdie on Hole 7 but then made a series of pars before bogeying two of three holes from Hole 15 to Hole 17. After playing 10 holes, he was one over for the day and nine strokes off the lead.

At the time of writing, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer shared a two-stroke lead halfway through the second round. Ortiz was 3-under for the day after 12 holes, while Ancer was 4-under after finishing 13 holes.

Here's the leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 (at the time of writing):

T1. Carlos Ortiz: -8

T1. Abraham Ancer: -8

3. Sam Horsfield: -6

4. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T5. Dean Burmester: -4

T5. David Puig: -4

T5. Brooks Koepka: -4

T5. Henrik Stenson: -4

T5. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T10. Richard Bland: -3

T10. Bubba Watson: -3

T10. Tom McKibbin: -3

T10. Thomas Pieters: -3

T10. Anirban Lahiri: -3

T10. Jon Rahm: -3

T16. Paul Casey: -2

T16. Cameron Tringale: -2

T16. Lucas Herbert: -2

T16. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T16. Harold Varner III: -2

T21. Ben Campbell: -1

T21. Danny Lee: -1

T21. Kevin Na: -1

T21. Tyrrell Hatton: -1

T21. Andy Ogletree: -1

T26. Ian Poulter: E

T26. Caleb Surratt: E

T26. Adrian Meronk: E

T26. Yubin Jang: E

T26. Sergio Garcia: E

T31. Matt Jones: +1

T31. Brendan Steele: +1

T31. Patrick Reed: +1

T31. Louis Oosthuizen: +1

T31. Jason Kokrak: +1

T31. Chieh-Po Lee: +1

T31. Branden Grace: +1

T31. Phil Mickelson: +1

