WATCH: Phil Mickelson stuns John Daly and Grant Horvat with accurate chips in back-to-back holes

Phil Mickelson stunned John Daly and Grant Horvat with accurate shots on the golf course holes. Mickelson often posts about his golf ventures on social media, and recently shared a video of a 2*2 matchup on Instagram. The LIV golfer, joined by Daly and Horvat in the video, showed his chipping skills in the post.

Ad

The post was shared, and it was the second part of the 2*2 match, whose first video was dropped three days ago. In the recent video, Mickelson shot for back-to-back hole-outs, and his first shot dropped the ball successfully in the hole. Following that, he said:

“I don't wanna overkill. I don't want to, like, ruin the whole mood for the day this early.”

The second shot also ended up in the hole in the first go.

Ad

Trending

“I don't know if you know this I'm actually okay with a wedge,” he added.

Ad

The first video of the match was launched three days back, with the camera focusing on Phil Mickelson and two others. The camera then shifted to John Daly, who lit his cigarette and took a long shot.

Mickelson missed the last LIV Golf event at Adelaide due to an injury during a gym session and shared the information via Instagram. But the player played a full season of LIV Golf tournaments in 2024.

Ad

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2024 LIV Golf tournaments?

Phil Mickelson had only one top-10 finish in the 2024 LIV Golf League roster, and it came at the LIV Golf Jeddah with a T6 finish after scoring 10 under 200. His last LIV Golf event was the LIV Golf Dallas- Stroke Play, where he finished at T48 with a score of 4 over 76. Here's a list of Mickelson's 2024 LIV Golf tournaments:

Ad

LIV Golf tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T51, 73-77-74, 224 (+11)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30, 70-67-71, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T6, 65-68-67, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T52, 80-68-70, 218 (+8)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T47, 76-72-76, 224 (+8)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T38, 69-70-70, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T22, 72-68-67, 207 (-6)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T37, 71-69-74, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T40, 70-70-71, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T27, 73-72-74, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34, 70-72-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T50, 67-68-75, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T23, 75-68-67, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T48, 76, 76 (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback