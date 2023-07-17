Watch: Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD makes a birdie at the ‘Open Invitational’ at Royal Liverpool

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, couldn't hold his excitement after making a birdie at the 2023 Open Invitational.
The 2023 Open Invitational took place at the Royal Liverpool on Sunday, July 16, where personalities from different fields participated. The names included athletes such as England football stars Jordan Pickford and Jermaine Jenas, NFL star Victor Cruz, boxer Tony Bellew, and Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh.
Besides sportspeople, the Open Invitational also included well-known influencers like Calfreezy, Margaux Brooke, Marques Brownlee, actress Kathryn Newton, actor and presenter Bradley Walsh, and singer Ronan Keating.
On one of the holes during the event, Brownlee made a clutch putt for a birdie. However, between the time he hit the shot and the ball going in, the whole team seemed nervous and was praying for the ball to go in.
At one point, Brownlee and Newton sat down, praying for the ball to go into the cup. The moment the ball sank in, Brownlee couldn't hold his excitement and celebrated the hole with his teammates.
Marques Brownlee and Co. win the Open Invitational 2023
Team Newton, which included captain Kathryn Newton, Marques Brownlee, Bradley Walsh, and Calfreezy, won the Open Invitational on Sunday, July 16. The event was played in a scramble format.
12 names were divided into three teams. Team Curz had Jermaine Jenas, Victor Cruz, Rick Shiels, and Margaux Brooke. Team Bellew had Tony Bellew, Jordan Pickford, Blake Gray, and Yuvraj Singh.
Brownlee tweeted:
"We literally played 18 holes at Royal Liverpool the day before The Open started, and our team won the scramble. Absolute all-time dream day of golf 🤓"
Who is playing at the Open Championship?
The 2023 Open Championship will commence on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. 156 players will compete for the Claret Jug this year. Here's a look at the field for the 151st Open:
- Rory McIlroy
- Jason Day
- Marc Warren
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Justin Thomas
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Rose
- Patrick Reed
- Shane Lowry
- Brooks Koepka
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Harris English
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matthew Wolff
- Adam Scott
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Abraham Ancer
- Cameron Champ
- Joaquin Niemann
- Will Zalatoris
- Jason Kokrak
- Billy Horschel
- Corey Conners
- Kevin Kisner
- Max Homa
- Si Woo Kim
- Robert MacIntyre
- Antoine Rozner
- Min Woo Lee
- Matt Wallace
- Ian Poulter
- Francesco Molinari
- Danny Willett
- Shane Lowry
- Alex Noren
- Charl Schwartzel
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Guido Migliozzi
- Adrian Meronk
- Martin Rohwer
- David Micheluzzi
- Gunner Wiebe
- Sahith Theegala
- Ockie Strydom
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Connor Syme
- Yannik Paul
- Antoine Rozner
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Wallace
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Chen, Tze-Chung
- Chang, Yikeun
- Wu, Tai-Wei
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- James Morrison
- Brett Rumford
- Ashley Hall
- Ashley Chesters
- Matthew Nixon
- Justin Walters
- Kim Koivu
- J. C. Ritchie
- Alexander Björk
- Stephen Gallacher
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross McGowan
- Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño
- Matthias Schwab
- Johannes Veerman
- Ricardo Santos
- Jason Scrivener
- David Drysdale
- David Horsey
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jamie Donaldson
- Scott Hend
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Wade Ormsby
- Richard McEvoy
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Cormac Sharvin
- Jens Dantorp
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- Darren Fichardt
- Adrian Otaegui
- Julian Suri
- Marcel Siem
- Richie Ramsay
- Steven Brown
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Niklas Lemke
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Shiv Kapur
- Romain Wattel
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Pedro Oriol
- Benjamin Poke
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Benjamin Hebert
- Adrien Saddier
- Louis De Jager
- Per Langfors
- Oliver Fisher
- David Howell
- Julien Guerrier
- Marcus Armitage
- Dave Coupland
- Matthew Baldwin
- Laurie Canter
- Wade Allison
- Sami Valimaki
- Thomas Pieters
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- David Law
- Adrian Meronk
- Mikael Lundberg
- Ross McGowan
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Thomas Detry
- Sean Crocker
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Jbe' Kruger
- Alexander Knappe
- Kristoffer Ventura
- JC Ritchie
- Thriston Lawrence
- Haotong Li
- Martin Kaymer
- Paul Dunne
- Richard Bland
- Joel Sjöholm
- Ricardo Melo Gouveia
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Jin Cheng
- Austin Bautista
- Adam Bland
- Billy Spooner
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Rafael Cabrera-Bello
- Scottie Scheffler
- Alexander Levy
- Paul Waring
- Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño