Watch: Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD makes a birdie at the ‘Open Invitational’ at Royal Liverpool

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, couldn't hold his excitement after making a birdie at the 2023 Open Invitational.

The 2023 Open Invitational took place at the Royal Liverpool on Sunday, July 16, where personalities from different fields participated. The names included athletes such as England football stars Jordan Pickford and Jermaine Jenas, NFL star Victor Cruz, boxer Tony Bellew, and Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh.

Besides sportspeople, the Open Invitational also included well-known influencers like Calfreezy, Margaux Brooke, Marques Brownlee, actress Kathryn Newton, actor and presenter Bradley Walsh, and singer Ronan Keating.

On one of the holes during the event, Brownlee made a clutch putt for a birdie. However, between the time he hit the shot and the ball going in, the whole team seemed nervous and was praying for the ball to go in.

At one point, Brownlee and Newton sat down, praying for the ball to go into the cup. The moment the ball sank in, Brownlee couldn't hold his excitement and celebrated the hole with his teammates.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Popular tech YouTuber : @PeterFinchGolf) #WATCH : Popular tech YouTuber @MKBHD rolls in a birdie during today’s ‘Open Invitational’ at Royal Liverpool ahead of The Open. Other popular influencers also participated, with a full replay of the day available on the Open YouTube channel. (

Marques Brownlee and Co. win the Open Invitational 2023

Team Newton, which included captain Kathryn Newton, Marques Brownlee, Bradley Walsh, and Calfreezy, won the Open Invitational on Sunday, July 16. The event was played in a scramble format.

12 names were divided into three teams. Team Curz had Jermaine Jenas, Victor Cruz, Rick Shiels, and Margaux Brooke. Team Bellew had Tony Bellew, Jordan Pickford, Blake Gray, and Yuvraj Singh.

Brownlee tweeted:

"We literally played 18 holes at Royal Liverpool the day before The Open started, and our team won the scramble. Absolute all-time dream day of golf 🤓"

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD The Open @TheOpen



Not for



Team Newton lead The Open Invitational as we come to the final hole. A difficult shot?Not for @MKBHD Team Newton lead The Open Invitational as we come to the final hole. Literally played 18 holes at Royal Liverpool the day before The Open starts, and our team won the scramble. Absolute all-time dream day of golf 🤓 twitter.com/TheOpen/status…

Who is playing at the Open Championship?

The 2023 Open Championship will commence on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. 156 players will compete for the Claret Jug this year. Here's a look at the field for the 151st Open:

Rory McIlroy

Jason Day

Marc Warren

Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Patrick Reed

Shane Lowry

Brooks Koepka

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Harris English

Scottie Scheffler

Matthew Wolff

Adam Scott

Hideki Matsuyama

Abraham Ancer

Cameron Champ

Joaquin Niemann

Will Zalatoris

Jason Kokrak

Billy Horschel

Corey Conners

Kevin Kisner

Max Homa

Si Woo Kim

Robert MacIntyre

Antoine Rozner

Min Woo Lee

Matt Wallace

Ian Poulter

Francesco Molinari

Danny Willett

Shane Lowry

Alex Noren

Charl Schwartzel

Rasmus Hojgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Jazz Janewattananond

Guido Migliozzi

Adrian Meronk

Martin Rohwer

David Micheluzzi

Gunner Wiebe

Sahith Theegala

Ockie Strydom

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Connor Syme

Yannik Paul

Antoine Rozner

Ewen Ferguson

Matt Wallace

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Noh, Seung-Yul

Chen, Tze-Chung

Chang, Yikeun

Wu, Tai-Wei

Miguel Angel Jiménez

James Morrison

Brett Rumford

Ashley Hall

Ashley Chesters

Matthew Nixon

Justin Walters

Kim Koivu

J. C. Ritchie

Alexander Björk

Stephen Gallacher

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross McGowan

Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño

Matthias Schwab

Johannes Veerman

Ricardo Santos

Jason Scrivener

David Drysdale

David Horsey

Mikko Korhonen

Jamie Donaldson

Scott Hend

Jacques Kruyswijk

Wade Ormsby

Richard McEvoy

Bernd Ritthammer

Cormac Sharvin

Jens Dantorp

Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Darren Fichardt

Adrian Otaegui

Julian Suri

Marcel Siem

Richie Ramsay

Steven Brown

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Niklas Lemke

Kristoffer Reitan

Shiv Kapur

Romain Wattel

Nicolai Højgaard

Pedro Oriol

Benjamin Poke

Shubhankar Sharma

Benjamin Hebert

Adrien Saddier

Louis De Jager

Per Langfors

Oliver Fisher

David Howell

Julien Guerrier

Marcus Armitage

Dave Coupland

Matthew Baldwin

Laurie Canter

Wade Allison

Sami Valimaki

Thomas Pieters

Lucas Bjerregaard

David Law

Adrian Meronk

Mikael Lundberg

Ross McGowan

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Thomas Detry

Sean Crocker

Rasmus Højgaard

Jbe' Kruger

Alexander Knappe

Kristoffer Ventura

JC Ritchie

Thriston Lawrence

Haotong Li

Martin Kaymer

Paul Dunne

Richard Bland

Joel Sjöholm

Ricardo Melo Gouveia

Kristoffer Broberg

Jin Cheng

Austin Bautista

Adam Bland

Billy Spooner

Thriston Lawrence

Hiroshi Iwata

Rafael Cabrera-Bello

Scottie Scheffler

Alexander Levy

Paul Waring

Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño