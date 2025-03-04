WATCH: President Donald Trump's grand-daughter, Baseball Hall of Famer among list of celebrities at TGL arena for playoff spot game

Several celebrities were in the area watching the playoff spot game of the TGL series on Monday. The tech-infused series, founded by Mike McCarley along with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is heading towards the conclusion of its first season.

Its regular events will wrap up on Tuesday, March 4. On March 3, there were two matches held with the teams seeking to secure their spots in the playoffs.

President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai was at the SoFi Center watching the game along with Baseball Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz. Pittsburgh Steelers former running back player Jerome Bettis was also there at the SoFi Center to watch the TGL match, along with Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and TMRW CEO Mike McCarley.

On Monday, March 3, in the TGL series, Los Angeles Golf Club played against The Bay Common Golf Club, and the second match was between Boston Common Golf Club and New York Golf Club.

LA, who has been dominant throughout the first season of the TGL, maintained the momentum on Monday and won against The Bay Golf. Meanwhile, in the next game, Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club struggled with their game and lost to New York Golf Club by 10-6.

Following the game, Boston settled at the bottom of the standings, outside the playoff cutline, while LA is leading the standings with an overall nine points, followed by The Bay Golf Club. Atlanta Drive GC has settled in third place, followed by New York Golf Club taking the fourth spot. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club secured the fifth spot in the standings.

Next, Jupiter will play their match against Atlanta Drive on Tuesday, March 4, and following that, the top four teams in the standings will head for the playoffs.

From Serena Williams to Stephen Curry: A look into star-studded owners of the TGL teams

Several big names have invested in the TGL series teams, including tennis legend Serena Williams and NBA star Steph Curry. There are six teams in the TGL League, each having four players.

Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams, along with Alexis Ohanian, own the Los Angeles Golf Club, which has been phenomenal this season in the TGL, while Tiger Woods, along with David Blitzer, owns the Jupiter Links Golf Club. Steph Curry and CEO of Avenue Capital Group Marc Lasry own The Bay Golf Club.

Below are the team owners of the TGL series:

Atlanta Drive GC – Owned by Arthur Blank

Boston Common Golf – Owned by Fenway Sports Group

Jupiter Links Golf Club – Owned by Tiger Woods and David Blitzer

Los Angeles Golf Club – Owned by Alexis Ohanian, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams

New York Golf Club – Owned by Steve Cohen

The Bay Golf Club – Owned by Marc Lasry and Stephen Curry

